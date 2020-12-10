Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

How to master photo mode in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 10/Dec/2020 15:41

by Ava Thompson-Powell
CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 awaits, as fans are taking in the breathtakingly visceral sights and sounds that we’re treated to in Night City. With such a gorgeous game, it’s paramount that we document the experience — like every good tourist — with some fantastic shots in photo mode.

Photo modes in video games nowadays are often an afterthought, with an incredibly basic set of tools at hand. While it may not seem like much, this tool is great from a gameplay standpoint. People will always want to share that cool killshot or beautiful vista with their fellow gamers online.

With that said, CD Projekt Red has included a vast array of fantastic options for that picture-perfect postcard moment.

All the tools

Showcasing photo mode in CyberPunk
CD Projekt Red
Launching photo mode from gameplay at any given moment is incredibly simple

To get started on your photo, launch the mode up by pressing N on keyboard, or by clicking L3 and R3 together if you’re using a controller. The game’s action will subsequently freeze, allowing you to get right into tweaking every element of your photo.

Once you’re there, you’ll be greeted with a whole array of options at your disposal to set up that perfect shot.

Taking a photo

Firest person perspective in CyberPunk's photo mode
CD Projekt Red
You’re able to use a drone to capture your images, or you can stick to V’s viewpoint.

If you’re looking to take a quick screenshot of the action that V is seeing, switch your camera type to ‘First-person Perspective’, or keep it at ‘Drone’ for more control over the scene and how things look. Drone mode allows you to fly around the scene to set up a shot, whereas only color grading, depth of field, and stickers are available for V’s view.

To take a photo, all you have to do is press Space on keyboard, for an Xbox controller, or Square with a PlayStation one.

Launching photo mode and taking a photo is that easy – but many of us will want to take that one step further. Here’s how:

Options, options, options

Showcasing the pose option in CyberPunk
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk’s photo mode includes a wide variety of poses.

Cyberpunk’s photo mode has 4 tabs you can utilize to set up a shot. It also has a 5th for saving and loading shot styles you want to use again in a pinch. It’s easy to navigate through these categories, with Q and E, or LB and RB. While the devs included some great presets for elements like color grading and angles, you can still take these one step further.

Depth of field is easily controlled through the on/off, auto setting, and aperture adjustments. Poses allow you to create a truly cinematic shot of your character, with a whole variety of stances, including idle and action poses, perfect for those sightseeing shots or intense battle moments.

You’re also able to move your character throughout a scene, or completely hide them if you’re looking to take that next awesome screenshot for your desktop wallpaper.

CyberPunk stickers in photo mode
CD Projekt Red
With 197 stickers to choose from, you’re never stuck for choice.

The Effect tab is where you’ll be handling the coloring for your image. Here you can adjust the brightness, grain, filter, contrast, highlights, and chromatic aberration of an image. The Stickers tab lets you choose up to 5 stickers for your image.  Each of the 197 options available can be resized, moved, rotated, and layered on top of one another for further control.

The final tab, a load and save option, allows you to store 3 slots that contain everything about an image, in case you want to return to it later. This is incredibly useful, especially if you’ve found a setup you’re likely to use over and over again for your shots.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to create a perfect shot in photo mode while you’re out in Night City, enjoying the vast world that Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer.

Cyberpunk 2077

How to make money fast in Cyberpunk 2077 | Get rich quick guide

Published: 10/Dec/2020 12:19

by Daniel Megarry
Cyberpunk 2077 eddies money
CD Projekt RED

Like most open-world games, collecting money is an essential part of the Cyberpunk 2077 experience. Here’s how to get more of it, fast.

CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here, and it has its own in-game currency called eurodollars – or the slang term ‘eddies’, as Night City’s characters refer to it. It’s represented by a euro and dollar symbol side-by-side.

Everything in Night City requires eddies. Whether you want the greatest weapons, a faster car, the coolest outfit choices, or the best cybernetic upgrades, you’re going to need to stock up on money.

Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles
CD Projekt RED
Getting the best vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 will require plenty of eddies

There will also be a point in the story that will require you to have a certain amount of eddies to progress, so it’s definitely worth taking a break from the main game every now and then to look for more money-making avenues.

How to get more eddies in Cyberpunk 2077

There’s no magic path or cheat code to get more eddies, but there are several ways to earn money in the game, from completing fixer quests to hacking access points and looting for potentially-rare items.

We’ve listed some of the best tips for you below.

1. Work your way through the story

It seems obvious to say, but the most straightforward way to earn eddies is to simply play through the game’s story. As you complete missions, you’ll accumulate a fair amount of cash as you go.

Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED
You'll earn eddies as you complete the main story in Cyberpunk 2077

2. Complete as many optional side quests as you can

There are a number of fixers in each region of Night City who will offer you gigs as you get to know them, and they’re usually pretty quick to complete. Most of them will give you eddies as a reward, but if not, you’ll likely get a rare weapon or something equally cool instead.

However, if you’re trying to be a law-abiding citizen, you can also help the NCPD stop crime by taking down gangs in your spare time. All of this will get you some extra money.

Cyberpunk 2077 NCPD
CD Projekt RED
You can help the NCPD take down gangs to earn eddies

3. Make sure you’re looting everything

As with any open-world game, looting containers and corpses is a good way to top up your cash level. A lot of the stuff you’ll find will be junk, but you can sell this to vendors for a small profit. Each piece of junk will display the value, so you know whether it’s worth collecting or not.

The same logic can also be applied to armor and weapons, which can often be sold for a respectable profit if they’re rare. Collect them even if you don’t need them, and sell them on later.

CD Projekt RED
Looting and selling junk in Cyberpunk 2077 is a good way rack up money over time

4. Hack all the access points

Hacking access points on electronics like computers and vending machines is one of Cyberpunk 2077’s unique gameplay elements. It can also earn you a decent amount of money as you transfer funds into your own account; the better you do, the more eddies you’ll make.

It’s also worth spending perk points on the Advanced Datamine and Extended Network Interface as soon as you’re able to, as they will make it easier to spot access points and earn you more eddies as you hack.

Cyberpunk 2077 hacking access point
CD Projekt RED
Hacking access points is a good way to earn more eddies

And that’s it for our tips to get more eddies in Cyberpunk 2077. We’ll update this guide on the fastest ways to make in-game money in the future, so be sure to check back regularly.

In the meantime, make sure you visit our dedicated Cyberpunk 2077 hub to get all the latest news, guides, and patch notes for the game.