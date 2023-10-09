Cyberpunk 2077 players are struggling with the game’s first-person driving

Cyberpunk 2077’s first-person perspective goes a long way toward immersing you in its gritty dystopia. Unfortunately for some, it makes the game’s driving a bit of a hassle.

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion have players Edgerunning in massive numbers. The recent improvements to the game have done wonders for rehabilitating CD Projekt RED’s image after a poorly received launch.

The reception for the new updates has boosted confidence in the property so much that a live-action adaptation of the setting is in the works. CD Projekt higher-ups are so happy with the Phantom Liberty team, they’ve been tapped to produce the sequel.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite the fixes and renewed positivity surrounding the game, Cyberpunk 2077 is not without its flaws. Reddit user u/Yorttam posted a hilarious video to the game’s Subreddit of their frustrations with Cyberpunk 2077’s first-person driving.

Playfully asking, “Who says you can’t drive in first person?” u/Yorttam’s clip shows a high-flying fender bender complete with an NPC melded to the hood. It could just be a skill issue, but it’s just as reasonable to blame the poor visibility of Cyberpunk 2077’s first-person driving cams.

Article continues after ad

The clip has sparked a discussion about how the first-person camera angles while driving in the game can impair your experience. “Despite all the realism they really chose the most unrealistic camera height for first-person driving,” one user remarked.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Not just camera height, the car designs, in general, have a terrible design for visibility,” another user replied. When the busy designs of vehicle interiors aren’t getting in the way, the game’s lighting can cause some issues too.

Article continues after ad

The bloom at certain times of day can have a big impact on visibility and it affects some vehicles more than others. “Have you tried driving the police car in first person?” a user asked. “Burns my eyes.”

CD Projekt RED Clunky dashboards and oddly placed window dressings can be a hindrance when driving in Cyberpunk.

While there was some back and forth on whether the issues with first-person driving in Cyberpunk 2077’s cars were as bad as people thought, everyone agreed that motorcycles truly shine in that perspective.

Article continues after ad

“Motorcycles are so much easier to maneuver for me, and swerving through traffic in first-person at high speed feels so good,” a user explained. “Until I inevitably get too cocky and crash of course.”