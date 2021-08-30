Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide: Panam, Judy & more

Night City is bursting with new people just dying to meet you, but who can you romance in Cyberpunk 2077? Here’s how to get together with Judy, Panam, and more.

As CD Projekt Red’s iconic Night City looks to expand with a series of Cyberpunk 2077 DLCs, even more characters are set to join Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand and Grimes’ Lizzy Wizzy.

For a lot of players, though, these famous faces are merely accessories to the plot. It’s the likes of technical genius Judy, or rockstar Kerry Eurodyne that have stolen the show – and players’ hearts.

So who can you romance in Cyberpunk 2077, and how do you go about doing it? After all, flowers and chocolate mean nothing on this city’s mean streets.

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options

Despite the dystopian title’s lengthy character roster, there are only four characters that are available to romance throughout the story.

All of these options can be long-term, and involvement with these characters will affect how the game’s conclusion plays out:

Judy Alvarez

Panam Palmer

Kerry Eurodyne

River Ward

Romantic encounters

You will also be able to have romantic encounters with Meredith Stout, Alt Cunningham, Ruby Collins, and Rogue Amendiares, but none of these are long-term or have any impact on the game’s final ending.

Romancing two characters at once

While you can romance two of the characters at once, when the Nocturne Op55N1 mission comes around you can only call one of them. Whichever one you call will feature in the concluding scenes of the game.

Whoever is left behind will appear in the credit scenes, however, and will also leave Johnny messages to read in New Dawn Fades.

Cyberpunk 2077: Judy Alvarez romance

Judy is one of the first characters that V meets during their travels in Night City. Her mild manner and lovable personality has stolen the hearts of many fans, but thankfully you have the option to try and steal hers, too.

Judy is a gay woman, so in order to romance her you’ll need to have the following:

Character Traits Missions Completed Feminine body

Feminine voice Automatic Love

The Space in Between

Disasterpiece

Double Life

Both Sides, Now

Ex-Factor

Talkin’ ’bout a Revolution

Pisces

Pyramid Song

Cyberpunk 2077: Panam romance

Night City is teeming with mercenaries, but none are quite like Panam Palmer. Stuck at a crossroads in life, it turns out that V is just who she needs to help rekindle that dwindling spark.

Panam is a straight woman, therefore requires these traits to romance:

Character Traits Missions Completed Masculine body Ghost Town

Lightning Breaks

Life During Wartime

Riders on the Storm

With a Little Help from My Friends

Queen of the Highway

Cyberpunk 2077: Kerry Eurodyne romance

Dripping in gold and rockstar energy, Kerry Eurodyne made his name alongside Johnny Silverhand during the Samurai years. Socially reclusive, he chooses V to confide in.

Kerry is a gay man, so you’ll need the following to romance this rebel without a cause:

Character Traits Missions Completed Masculine body

Masculine voice Holdin’ On

Second Conflict

A Like Supreme

Rebel! Rebel!

I Don’t Wanna Hear It

Off the Leash

Boat Drinks

Cyberpunk 2077: River Ward romance

Determined to eradicate crime from the streets of Night City, detective River Ward is actually the only main romance option that can die in-game, so be sure to tread carefully.

River is a straight man, so if you’re looking to get a slice of justice you’ll need these attributes:

Character Traits Missions Completed Feminine body I Fought the Law

The Hunt

Following the River

So that’s it for our Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide! If you’re looking for more than love in CD Projekt Red’s neo-dystopian tale, however, then here are some more Cyberpunk 2077 guides:

