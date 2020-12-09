Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Best streamers to watch for Cyberpunk 2077 launch

Published: 9/Dec/2020 3:37

by Brad Norton
Cyberpunk artwork
CD PROJEKT RED

Dr Disrespect shroud xQc

One of the most anticipated games of the generation, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here and as the hype of the new release reaches its peak, here are the top streamers you should be keeping an eye on.

Eight years since the reveal trailer mysteriously popped up online, CD PROJEKT RED’s latest title is finally upon us. The excitement surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 has been immense over the years, but we can finally experience the sights and sounds of Night City.

Gamers around the world will be jumping on day one across multiple platforms. But if you can’t get your hands on a copy, you’re waiting for the next-gen upgrade, or you simply prefer to watch, you’ve got plenty of options.

Given the magnitude of the release, most of the world’s biggest streamers will be sharing their experiences. From the biggest content creators on YouTube to internet celebs on Twitch, here’s who you should keep an eye on for the Cyberpunk 2077 launch.

Cyberpunk gameplay
CD PROJEKT RED
It’s been a long road to Cyberpunk, but we’re finally here.

First up, there’s absolutely no looking past Dr Disrespect. Cyberpunk fits his image better than anyone else on the internet, so it’s no surprise that he’ll be going to “a whole nother level” with the game. We’ve already seen a number of unique teasers from the Doc with his unrivaled attention to detail.

With various content creators actually in the game itself, perhaps there’s even a chance the two-time stumbles upon an in-game easter egg during his travels through Night City. 

Shroud is the next name to keep an eye on as the internet unravels Cyberpunk 2077. We already know how excited he is for the title, despite keeping his expectations in check.

While it’s an RPG first and foremost, obviously Cyberpunk features robust FPS systems as well. If you’re not being stealthy through missions or running with a melee build, accuracy is the name of the game. There aren’t many players out there who will be able to show off the guns in Cyberpunk quite like shroud.

One of the biggest names on Twitch, xQc is another one to keep an eye on for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. He’s already eager to jump into the game as early as possible, so expect it to be a big time-sink for him over the coming weeks. 

As always, xQc will be one of the more entertaining personalities to watch in Night City. We’re sure things will be off the rails the moment he gets access to the full open world.

Last but not least, there’s also an official Cyberpunk launch party stream hosted by Twitter Gaming. Developers will be jumping in and out of the broadcast and there’s also a chance some popular celebrities join the fun as well.

No matter who you decide to watch, expect to see vastly different experiences for the most popular streamers. Some will choose different Life-Paths, others will veer off of the main story and focus on the nitty-gritty. 

Ultimately, Night City is finally here for the long haul. There’s a good chance many of these names are still streaming Cyberpunk 2077 for a good while.

Cyberpunk 2077

Moistcr1tikal explains why Cyberpunk 2077 “cult” could kill the game

Published: 8/Dec/2020 17:04

by Daniel Megarry
Moistcr1tikal Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red / Moistcr1tikal

CyberPunk 2077

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charlie ‘Moistcr1tikal’ White has shared his concerns that a “cult” of Cyberpunk 2077 fans could lead to the game’s downfall.

Cyberpunk 2077 is without a doubt one of the most anticipated video games of all time. It looks great, and it’s developed and produced by CD Projekt Red, who previously brought us The Witcher series, so it’s easy to see why gamers are so excited about it.

But too much hype for a game can easily backfire, something streamer Moistcr1tikal explained in his December 7 video which looks at the “unrealistic expectations” that are surrounding the open-world game.

CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of the most-hyped video games of all time

Cyberpunk 2077 already has a “cult” following

The content creator started the video by reassuring viewers he’s excited for Cyberpunk 2077 too, but he’s critical of gamers on Reddit and Twitter who are anticipating a “life-changing experience” from it, which is an “unnecessary amount of expectation” to put on a video game.

“It is, at the end of the day, probably just going to be more of what we’ve seen before from video games. Just very good writing, a very good universe, it’s going to look great, and I think the gameplay’s going to be fun,” he explained.

“But I don’t think it’s going to live up to these absolutely absurd expectations people are putting on this game. An entire cult is developing around the worship of this game pre-release. It’s crazy to me, and I don’t really understand why.”

Timestamp below at 03:34

He went on to question the internet’s unwavering loyalty to a game that hasn’t even been released yet, and urged players to lower their expectations and actually play Cyberpunk 2077 before deciding what they think of it.

“I think you should definitely wait to play the game before giving them the status of Game of the Year forever, the perpetual perfect game. That sh*t needs to wait until it’s in your hands, you’ve played it, and you can form an opinion of it,” he said.

“But that’s just my take away. I’m excited for it, I think it’ll be good, but I think it will disappoint an incredible amount of people no matter how good the game is because it’s achieved Half-Life 3 levels of hype… this is up there with The Bible 2. This sh*t is crazy.”

CD Projekt RedAfter months of delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally coming out this December.

Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be released on December 10, eight years after it was first announced by CD Projekt Red.

The game’s faced several delays throughout 2020, and early reviews have warned there could be some “game-breaking” bugs at launch – although there will be a Day 1 patch that will hopefully fix those.