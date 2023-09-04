How much does Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC cost?

CD Projekt Red has been hard at work on the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC. We know for sure that it’s a paid expansion and will not be free – but how much will it cost?

It feels like a long time coming, but Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is nearly here. The first fully-fledged expansion for the first-person title will push the boundaries of the game’s fascinating universe even more.

With many updates behind it and the runaway success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, momentum and positivity for Cyberpunk 2077 have potentially never been higher. Unlike many of the mini content drops and updates that CD Projekt Red has dropped over the years, Phantom Liberty will not be free.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With that being said, let’s tell you how much Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC will cost.

CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty price

The RRP for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is $29.99 in the United States and £24.99 in the UK.

For a sizable expansion packed with content, it’s reasonably priced. Do note though that in order to enjoy Phantom Liberty, you will need either a physical or digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But yes, once you’ve procured your copy of Cyberpunk 2077, you can buy the Phantom Liberty DLC and you’ll be able to get stuck into it relatively early on in the game.

Article continues after ad

Typically, depending on your platform of choice, you can purchase the content from applicable stores e.g. the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store.

Article continues after ad

It’s also worth noting that while the DLC costs money, a free update to the base game also drops at the same time that overhauls perks, combat and abilities.

For more on Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty DLC, we have plenty of other articles you should make sure to read:

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide | Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained | All Cyberpunk 2077 endings and how to unlock them | How to get Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077 | How to get the fastest car free in Cyberpunk 2077: Rayfield Caliburn | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards | Is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty the game’s only DLC?

Article continues after ad