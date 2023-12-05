Cyberpunk 2077 NCART metro: How to use, locations & more

One of the most anticipated additions to Cyberpunk 2077, Metro has officially arrived in update 2.1. The NCART metro system is currently operational within Night City, allowing players to experience it. Prior to starting the game, check out our guide on how to use it, metro locations, and more.

The redemption arc of Cyberpunk 2077 has garnered significant acclaim within the gaming industry. Following a disastrous initial release in 2020, the game’s developers, CD Projekt RED, reverted to their initial intentions with the release of the 2.0 update, which gave players precisely what they desired.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the update attracted a vast number of players, aided by the Phantom Liberty paid expansion that unlocked a new district. After nearly three months have passed since the release of the expansion and update, CDPR has once more released a comprehensive 2.1 update that adds the Metro system.

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt RED You’ll finally be able to enjoy the metro ride around Night City.

This is the final feature lacking from the game that players have longed for ever since they saw the first 2018 trailer for the game. NCART, an abbreviation for Night City Area Rapid Transit, is the name of the metro system in Night City.

Article continues after ad

V’s NCART City Pass grants access to the following metro stations for passengers. Here’s all the info regarding the NCART metro system in Cyberpunk 2077, including its locations and how to use it.

All NCART metro station locations in Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt RED You can locate the NCART metro stations by heading over to the M icon.

According to the patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1, there are five NCART metro lines that run across Night City – A, B, C, D and E. Along these lines are a total of 19 metro stations from where players can board the train.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In order to locate the metro stations, open the map and choose Filter: Custom on the left pane. Deselect all the options except Fast Travel. Once you have that selected, you’ll be able to see all the Blue Fast Travel points as well as violet M icons, denoting the metro stations on the map.

CD Projekt RED The NCART stations across Night City also show the arrival time of the train.

Select any one of the stations and head towards it. You can also head to a nearby Fast Travel point and directly fast travel to a metro station in the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to use the NCART metro system in Cyberpunk 2077

As soon as you reach your chosen metro station, you’ll be able to see a green entry gate in front of you and a screen which shows a countdown of the train that will soon arrive at that station. Head over towards the gate and walk closer to it.

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt RED Once you approach the NCART gate, you’ll get the metro map.

As soon as you do that, you’ll be given two options to choose from – Fast Travel or Ride Metro. While Fast Travel will instantly teleport you, the Ride metro option will let you experience the train ride firsthand. Select the Ride metro option and you’ll see a NCART map appear your screen.

Article continues after ad

Choose the line you’d like to ride from the list and select your preference. Once done, you’ll instantly be teleported inside the train where you’ll be seated by default. While inside the train, you won’t be able to walk around freely, but instead stand by the door, look out the window or simply exit the NCART metro at the next station.

Article continues after ad

Since you might feel bored at times along the ride, you can listen to music on your newly added Radioport and jam along to the tunes in Cyberpunk 2077.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about the NCART metro system in Cyberpunk 2077. For more about the game and Phantom Liberty expansion, be sure to check our other content and guides:

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide | Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained | All Cyberpunk 2077 endings and how to unlock them | How to get Gorilla Arms | How to get the fastest car free: Rayfield Caliburn | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards | Is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty the game’s only DLC? | How much does Phantom Liberty DLC cost?

Article continues after ad