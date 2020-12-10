What’s in Cyberpunk 2077’s launch update? Day 1 patch goes live - Dexerto

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here, after seven years of waiting, but there’s one small hurdle that you have to clear right before you get into the game ⁠— downloading CD Projekt’s launch day patch, which is nearly as big as the game itself.

The launch day update, unofficially dubbed the “Day 1 patch” by Cyberpunk fans, is now available to download as a final step before you arrive in Night City.

It may take a little bit of waiting too; the hefty update is reportedly nearly 30GB on console, and a wee bit smaller for PC players ⁠— around 6GB ⁠— and must be completed before loading into the long-awaited science-fiction RPG game’s main storylines.

According to CD Projekt global community lead, Marcin Momot, some players may have to download even bigger patches too. He said, via a post on Twitter, that the install could climb as high as “between 60-75 gig,” and even as big as “110GB.”

So what’s actually in the Day 1 patch?

Well, mainly just polishing, to be honest. Cyberpunk 2077 had a notoriously harsh crunch period rushing into launch day, backed up by two major release date delays. This has left a host of bugs and issues scattered throughout the game.

The Day One update targets these errors, offering stability and performance improvements across all platforms. It also addresses “critical progression and gameplay issues,” some of which totally broke key Cyberpunk 2077 missions.

This is pretty good news; the blockbuster title has been slammed for its bugs and “shoddy” deployment on some consoles, and the Day 1 patch is expected to solve these problems.

In fact, CD Projekt has promised this patch, and the ‘Day 0’ update fired off on several console versions, will make Cyberpunk 2077 a “different game.” The launch day patch will also look to erase “some, but not all” launch version glitches.

The December 9 update is now live and available for download on all consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as on Steam.

Check out Cyberpunk’s full ⁠— quite vague ⁠— patch notes below.

Cyberpunk 2077 launch day update: Day 1 patch notes

The update made changes to the following: