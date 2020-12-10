 What’s in Cyberpunk 2077’s launch update? Day 1 patch goes live - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

What’s in Cyberpunk 2077’s launch update? Day 1 patch goes live

Published: 10/Dec/2020 4:39

by Isaac McIntyre
CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here, after seven years of waiting, but there’s one small hurdle that you have to clear right before you get into the game ⁠— downloading CD Projekt’s launch day patch, which is nearly as big as the game itself.

The launch day update, unofficially dubbed the “Day 1 patch” by Cyberpunk fans, is now available to download as a final step before you arrive in Night City.

It may take a little bit of waiting too; the hefty update is reportedly nearly 30GB on console, and a wee bit smaller for PC players ⁠— around 6GB ⁠— and must be completed before loading into the long-awaited science-fiction RPG game’s main storylines.

According to CD Projekt global community lead, Marcin Momot, some players may have to download even bigger patches too. He said, via a post on Twitter, that the install could climb as high as “between 60-75 gig,” and even as big as “110GB.”

So what’s actually in the Day 1 patch?

Well, mainly just polishing, to be honest. Cyberpunk 2077 had a notoriously harsh crunch period rushing into launch day, backed up by two major release date delays. This has left a host of bugs and issues scattered throughout the game.

The Day One update targets these errors, offering stability and performance improvements across all platforms. It also addresses “critical progression and gameplay issues,” some of which totally broke key Cyberpunk 2077 missions.

This is pretty good news; the blockbuster title has been slammed for its bugs and “shoddy” deployment on some consoles, and the Day 1 patch is expected to solve these problems.

In fact, CD Projekt has promised this patch, and the ‘Day 0’ update fired off on several console versions, will make Cyberpunk 2077 a “different game.” The launch day patch will also look to erase “some, but not all” launch version glitches.

The December 9 update is now live and available for download on all consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as on Steam.

Check out Cyberpunk’s full ⁠— quite vague ⁠— patch notes below.

Cyberpunk 2077 launch day update: Day 1 patch notes

The update made changes to the following:

  • Various stability improvements.
  • Various performance improvements.
  • Critical progression and gameplay issues addressed.
CohhCarnage left speechless after meeting himself in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 10/Dec/2020 1:06

by Andrew Amos
Twitter: CohhCarnage / CD Projekt Red

Ben ‘CohhCarnage’ Cassell was one of a select few Twitch streamers and content creators to find themselves in CD Projekt Red’s newly-released Cyberpunk 2077. After years of development, he was left speechless after discovering his own character in-game, and sharing it with his fans.

Cyberpunk 2077 was the hit game release everyone was looking forward to in 2020. Excusing the fact that it almost got delayed into 2021, now that everyone’s got their hands on it, it’s living up to expectations.

Seven years on since it was initially teased, and many more years before that since entering development, Cyberpunk 2077 is now all the rage. It’s taken over Twitch, smashing through the 1 million viewer barrier just a matter of hours after release.

Cyberpunk gameplay
CD PROJEKT RED
Cyberpunk 2077 has taken over Twitch, peaking at nearly 1.2 million viewers at release.

One of the streamers who has benefitted the most from it is CohhCarnage. The long-time variety streamer hit a new channel high at over 98,000 viewers as he walked around Night City. He also said he got over 4,000 subs over the 13 hour broadcast.

What he also got was a truly amazing in-game experience ⁠— a once-in-a-lifetime one. CohhCarnage got to work on Cyberpunk 2077, and finally got to see himself in-game. He might be Ben Cassell in real life, but in Night City, he’s Garry the Prophet.

Cohh’s character was standing on the side of the street, spewing out theories about life. As the streamer heard himself in the game, he was in shock of finally seeing his character come to life. It’s been a long time since he confirmed the cameo in June, and now he got to see it with his fans.

“Oh dude, this is so cool,” he said on stream. “Dude that sounds pretty good. They made that work. Wow. They’ve worked some magic on that.”

While he was in awe of finally seeing himself in a game, he also got to give fans a bit of advanced notice on a little event they could trigger in game.

“I can talk about this now ⁠— this is interesting ⁠— because there was an event. They might not have kept it in, but basically, people would walk up…oh nevermind, I think it’s later. No spoilers.”

Cohh hasn’t gotten up to that part of the story yet, but given he plans on streaming the game from start to finish over the next week, he’s bound to revisit himself as Garry the Prophet and show that off too.