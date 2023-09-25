Wondering how to enable Ray Tracing Overdrive mode in Cyberpunk 2077? We’ve got everything that you might need below.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an extremely good-looking game, thanks to its advanced rendering techniques. This year, CD Projekt Red also added a brand-new ray tracing option into the game, named “Overdrive Mode“, this tech preview path traces all the details in Cyberpunk 2077, allowing for much more realistic lighting than any other option in the game.

We’ve benchmarked Overdrive Mode here, and it’s absolutely beastly. But, if you want to run the new mode, you will have to have at least an RTX 3090, or RTX 4070 Ti or above, officially speaking. However, there are mods that allow you to run Overdrive Mode without the necessary hardware. But, it’s not officially supported by CDPR.

How to enable path tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 on PC

Open the game and head to “Settings”

Navigate to the “Graphics” tab

Under “Quick Preset”, select Ray Tracing: Overdrive

This should enable Ray Tracing: Overdrive mode on your gaming rig. If you want to tinker around with the settings, all you need to do is scroll all the way to the bottom of the graphics tab and switch both path-tracing options on.

Just remember that this is a very VRAM-intensive task, and we recommend that your GPU has at least 8GB of it before trying it out for yourself. Otherwise, you might run into some performance issues.

Is Overdrive Mode worth it?

Path tracing is a game-changer for the way that Cyberpunk 2077 renders its world. While it might just seem like yet another ray-tracing option for the game, it turns all of the lighting in the game up to 11, and makes it look absolutely gorgeous,

While your framerate is sure to take a hit, it’s more than worth considering to turn on if you are all about fancy visual effects. If you are running an Nvidia GPU, you could also enable ray reconstruction, to boot.