Cyberpunk 2077 smashes Steam and Twitch records in launch day success

Published: 10/Dec/2020 7:19

by Andrew Amos
Cyberpunk 2077 was always going to be the biggest release in 2020, but it’s proving to be the biggest hit in modern gaming. The CD Projekt Red game has smashed Steam and Twitch records to become the biggest single-player launch in history.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a long time coming. Since its reveal in 2013, fans have been waiting for years ⁠— through multiple delays ⁠— to finally get their hands on what many argued would be the game of the decade.

It’s certainly living up to the hype on launch day. Despite mixed reviews, players and viewers alike are helping Cyberpunk 2077 become the biggest launch in modern gaming history.

The CD Project Red title has broken numerous single-player title records on Steam, Twitch, and other platforms, as the hype reaches fever-pitch.

On Steam, Cyberpunk 2077 broke through the illustrious 1 million concurrent players barrier, capping out at 1,003,264. This is a feat that has only been achieved by three other games: PUBG (3.26m), CS:GO (1.31m) and Dota 2 (1.3m).

It makes Cyberpunk 2077 the only single-player game to crack 1 million concurrents on Steam. The next best single-player title, Terraria, has a peak of 489,886 ⁠— not even half of what Cyberpunk has.

It wasn’t just people getting their hands on the game. Others who may have avoided the day one frenzy as a player have flocked to their favorite Twitch streamers in droves.

Much like the Steam records, Cyberpunk 2077 has become the eighth game to break 1 million viewers on Twitch with 1,140,960 peak spectators. It currently sits at 6th all-time, behind the Special Events category, as well as Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, and CS:GO.

It’s also the first single-player game to crack past 1 million peak viewers on Twitch. The Last Of Us Part 2 (19th / 508,051) is the only other dedicated single-player title to crest 500,000 peak viewers.

While the numbers are slowly dying down for day 1, there’s potential the game could see a surge across the next week as players get deeper into the story, and more preloads finish.

This is unlikely to be the end for Cyberpunk 2077 as it cements itself in gaming history.

What’s in Cyberpunk 2077’s launch update? Day 1 patch goes live

Published: 10/Dec/2020 4:39

by Isaac McIntyre
CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here, after seven years of waiting, but there’s one small hurdle that you have to clear right before you get into the game ⁠— downloading CD Projekt’s launch day patch, which is nearly as big as the game itself.

The launch day update, unofficially dubbed the “Day 1 patch” by Cyberpunk fans, is now available to download as a final step before you arrive in Night City.

It may take a little bit of waiting too; the hefty update is reportedly nearly 30GB on console, and a wee bit smaller for PC players ⁠— around 6GB ⁠— and must be completed before loading into the long-awaited science-fiction RPG game’s main storylines.

According to CD Projekt global community lead, Marcin Momot, some players may have to download even bigger patches too. He said, via a post on Twitter, that the install could climb as high as “between 60-75 gig,” and even as big as “110GB.”

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally flung its doors open, seven years after its first reveal.

So what’s actually in the Day 1 patch?

Well, mainly just polishing, to be honest. Cyberpunk 2077 had a notoriously harsh crunch period rushing into launch day, backed up by two major release date delays. This has left a host of bugs and issues scattered throughout the game.

The Day One update targets these errors, offering stability and performance improvements across all platforms. It also addresses “critical progression and gameplay issues,” some of which totally broke key Cyberpunk 2077 missions.

This is pretty good news; the blockbuster title has been slammed for its bugs and “shoddy” deployment on some consoles, and the Day 1 patch is expected to solve these problems.

In fact, CD Projekt has promised this patch, and the ‘Day 0’ update fired off on several console versions, will make Cyberpunk 2077 a “different game.” The launch day patch will also look to erase “some, but not all” launch version glitches.

The December 9 update is now live and available for download on all consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as on Steam.

Check out Cyberpunk’s full ⁠— quite vague ⁠— patch notes below.

Cyberpunk 2077 launch day update: Day 1 patch notes

The update made changes to the following:

  • Various stability improvements.
  • Various performance improvements.
  • Critical progression and gameplay issues addressed.