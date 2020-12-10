Cyberpunk 2077 smashes Steam and Twitch records in launch day success

Cyberpunk 2077 was always going to be the biggest release in 2020, but it’s proving to be the biggest hit in modern gaming. The CD Projekt Red game has smashed Steam and Twitch records to become the biggest single-player launch in history.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a long time coming. Since its reveal in 2013, fans have been waiting for years ⁠— through multiple delays ⁠— to finally get their hands on what many argued would be the game of the decade.

It’s certainly living up to the hype on launch day. Despite mixed reviews, players and viewers alike are helping Cyberpunk 2077 become the biggest launch in modern gaming history.

The CD Project Red title has broken numerous single-player title records on Steam, Twitch, and other platforms, as the hype reaches fever-pitch.

On Steam, Cyberpunk 2077 broke through the illustrious 1 million concurrent players barrier, capping out at 1,003,264. This is a feat that has only been achieved by three other games: PUBG (3.26m), CS:GO (1.31m) and Dota 2 (1.3m).

It makes Cyberpunk 2077 the only single-player game to crack 1 million concurrents on Steam. The next best single-player title, Terraria, has a peak of 489,886 ⁠— not even half of what Cyberpunk has.

It wasn’t just people getting their hands on the game. Others who may have avoided the day one frenzy as a player have flocked to their favorite Twitch streamers in droves.

Much like the Steam records, Cyberpunk 2077 has become the eighth game to break 1 million viewers on Twitch with 1,140,960 peak spectators. It currently sits at 6th all-time, behind the Special Events category, as well as Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, and CS:GO.

It’s also the first single-player game to crack past 1 million peak viewers on Twitch. The Last Of Us Part 2 (19th / 508,051) is the only other dedicated single-player title to crest 500,000 peak viewers.

While the numbers are slowly dying down for day 1, there’s potential the game could see a surge across the next week as players get deeper into the story, and more preloads finish.

This is unlikely to be the end for Cyberpunk 2077 as it cements itself in gaming history.