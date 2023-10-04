Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a modern-day title which means you will be eager to take several pictures whenever you come across the breathtaking visuals of the game. Here is a guide on how to use the Photo Mode in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a breathtaking game when it comes to visuals and the vibrant and beautiful city of Baghdad will leave you awestruck. Therefore, as a player, it is only natural that you would want to take as many pictures as possible.

You can always use screenshots, but they do not hit the right note as you are quite limited when it comes to variations. However, when using the Photo Mode, all that changes and you can take the best possible picture possible.

Here is a guide on how to use the Photo Mode in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

UBISOFT Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a really deep photo mode

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to use Photo Mode

The Photo Mode in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is fairly simple to use. In order to use it, all you need to do is follow either of the steps provided below:

Press F3 on your Keyboard if you are on a PC .

. Press the Left and Right analog sticks together at the same time.

Once you do this, your game will go into Photo Mode. Inside Photo Mode, you can do a lot which includes changing the camera angle, cycle grids, using the edit mode, offset camera, and much more. In short, it provides you with the necessary freedom that you need to take the best picture possible.

In the edit mode, you can change the filter for your background, temperature, tint, exposure, saturation, noise, and much more. Therefore, it is safe to say that the photo mode is definitely quite deep in terms of variety.

Additionally, the game does end up pausing during photo mode. Therefore, you do not have to worry about getting hit by an enemy while you are trying to figure out the perfect angle for your image.

This concludes our guide on how to use Photo Mode in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

