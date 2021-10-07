Simple Warzone glitch lets you get your hands on M1 Garand and STG44 early

Warzone’s Season 6 update has given players a look at Vanguard’s M1 Garand and STG44, so here’s how you can use both WW2 guns early.

Both the STG 44 and M1 Garand have been added to Warzone ahead of the official Vanguard weapon integration, giving players a sneak peek at the various weapon attachments.

While it was recently discovered that Vanguard weapons will be able to utilize 10 attachments, a number of players have been able to unlock the STG44 and M1 Garand early.

Whether this early release was intentional or not remains to be seen, but this unlock method enables players to get an early feel for how Vanguard’s weapons will function.

If you’re looking to use the STG 44 and M1 Garand in Warzone or just wish to see how they handle ahead of their official release, then this method will enable you to do just that.

How to unlock the STG 44 and M1 Garand in Warzone

In order to unlock the STG 44 and M1 Garand in Warzone early, you’ll need to follow the steps outlined by Eriv below.

Load up Warzone and join any game mode that has the Weapon Drop Field Upgrade. Locate the nearest Weapon Drop Field Upgrade Interact with the Weapon Drop Field Upgrade and claim your weapon. If you don’t get the STG 44 or M1 Garand, then eliminate yourself and head back over to the Weapon Drop location and interact with it again.

Using this method above, you’ll eventually be able to get your hands on both the STG 44 and M1 Garand in Warzone. It can take a while for both weapons to appear, especially since it is randomized each time.

Read More: Vanguard weapons will hold 10 attachments in Warzone

However, persistence is key here and with enough attempts, you’ll be able to try out both Vanguard weapons ahead of their official Warzone integration. Make sure you check out our other Warzone guides to get a competitive edge in Season 6.

