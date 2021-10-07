Call of Duty: Vanguard guns arrive early in Warzone Season 6 update

Two Call of Duty: Vanguard weapons have arrived early in Warzone and have been added to Gunsmith, but they cannot be unlocked or used.

Warzone Season 6 has arrived and it’s brought a variety of fresh content for players to enjoy and get stuck into.

Whether it’s the two new lethal weapons, the reworked Gulag, or even the upcoming Haunting of Verdansk event, Raven Software certainly hasn’t held back with the latest update.

However, two new unexpected additions were included in the Season 6 patch and it’s caught players completely off-guard.

Seemingly out of the blue, two Vanguard weapons have appeared in the Gunsmith menus, but they’re unavailable to unlock or customize.

Vanguard’s STG 44 & M1 Garand added to Warzone

Although we still don’t have a confirmed release date for Warzone’s integration with Vanguard, Raven Software hasn’t hesitated to add two iconic WWII weapons to the game.

Both the M1 Garand and STG 44 have appeared in Gunsmith with a description and the ‘Vanguard’ tag.

Despite this, the guns are locked and there are no details on what challenge or level will be required to use them, this will likely come at a later date when they’re fully released into the BR.

Either way, the appearance of these new guns has got the whole community excited and it’s a reminder that the Vanguard Warzone update is on the horizon.

The STG44 and the M1 Garand from Call of Duty: Vanguard are now appearing in Warzone, but the two weapons are locked with no way to unlock them right now. (Wrong image attached in previous tweet!) pic.twitter.com/iSp7lbQWbr — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 7, 2021

It’s hard to know why Raven decided to add these two specific weapons early unless they have plans to release them ahead of the Vanguard patch.

While that could be the case, it’s possible they’ve just added the guns to generate some excitement for the future update, which draws closer and closer each day.

With the promise of an anti-cheat and countless new weapons to use. it’s easy to see why Warzone players are on the edge of their seats for the upcoming WWII integration.