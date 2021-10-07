Warzone weapons will hold 10 attachments on WW2 guns from Vanguard integration

Call of Duty: Vanguard weapons will have 10 attachment slots when they’re added to Warzone, giving players huge amounts of customization.

After months of rumors, players have now discovered that Vanguard’s weapons will offer greater levels of customization. In fact, CoD Vanguard weapons will feature a maximum of 10 weapon attachments when they are integrated into Warzone.

While Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War guns only have five attachment slots, Vanguard weapons have doubled this feature.

This was discovered after both the STG 44 and M1 Garand were added to the game as part of the Season 6 update. While they can’t actually be unlocked or used, that hasn’t stopped players from taking a look at the attachments.

Vanguard weapons have 10 attachments in Warzone

Vanguard’s Warzone integration has been a hot topic in the Call of Duty community ever since the game was announced. The main concerns have been around how the WW2 weapons would be balanced. However, the unexpected arrival of both the STG 44 and M1 Garand have quickly given players a big surprise.

Not only does it appear that these guns have been released early, but many content creators quickly noted that both Vanguard weapons could hold 10 attachments — five more than current Warzone weapons.

Aside from the usual Muzzle and Barrel attachments, JGOD showed off how Vanguard weapons can even select up to two perks – giving players a total of 10 attachments.

10 Attachment Create a Class in Warzone Confirmed with Vanguard Integration. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/YPexUyDnpN — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) October 7, 2021

Unlike Modern Warfare and Cold War guns, Vanguard’s weapons have even greater customization options when it comes to building the best loadout. Whether Warzone’s existing guns will enable the use of extra attachments remains to be seen, but it certainly poses a question on how the developers will be balancing the game going forward.

Of course, anything can change in development and we’ll likely hear more about Vanguard’s weapon integration in the weeks to come.