Best .410 Ironhide Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The new .410 Ironhide shotgun in Warzone is a lethal close-quarters secondary, but what loadout maximizes the weapon’s strengths and damage?

Warzone Season 6 is finally upon us and that means there’s a variety of new content for the community to get stuck into.

Whether you’re awaiting the upcoming Haunting of Verdansk event, rushing opponents in the new Gulag, or jumping back in Plunder, it’s an exciting time to be a Warzone player.

However, despite all of these incredible additions, it’s the two new weapons that are receiving the most attention from the community with the GRAV AR and the .410 Ironhide shotgun being added to the title.

While new ARs are added regularly to Warzone, some players are struggling to find the best loadout for the Ironhide shotgun, but luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Best .410 Ironhide loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Choke

Agency Choke Barrel: 22.3” Reinforced Heavy

22.3” Reinforced Heavy Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Stock: No Stock

No Stock Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

First of all, you’ll want to equip the Agency Choke in the muzzle slot for increased bullet velocity, effective damage range, and vertical recoil control. Not only that, but the attachment also offers sound suppression which is absolutely essential in Warzone when attempting to remain undetected.

After that, utilize the 22.3″ Reinforced Heavy to boost the gun’s damage range even further, as well as increasing the shotgun’s fire rate.

Next, pick up the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight to increase hip-fire accuracy and the No Stock attachment improve overall mobility, allowing you to push enemies aggressively.

Finally, round off the loadout with Serpent Wrap in the rear grip category just in case you need to ADS a target in an intense gunfight. Feel free to swap this out for a magazine if you’d prefer to have an extra few shots before having to reload.

Best .410 Ironhide setup (Perks & equipment)

Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Secondary: Cold War AK47

Cold War AK47 Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

When it comes to perks, you’ll want to use E.O.D to reduce damage from non-killstreak explosives and Amped to significantly increase your weapon swap speed.

Of course, as the .401 Ironhide is only effective at close-range, Overkill is essential as it allows you to run an AR alongside the shotgun. We recommend using the Cold War AK47 as it’s one of the strongest and most versatile guns in the current meta.

Finally, pick up the standard Grenade and Stun Grenade to force your opponents to move out of a position, clearing the way for you to push.

How to unlock the .410 Ironhide in Warzone

Unlike a lot of weapons in Warzone, the brand new shotgun is incredibly simple to unlock and shouldn’t take you very long at all.

Simply reach tier 15 of the Season 6 Battle Pass and the .401 Ironhide will be yours to customize and use in your matches.

Alternative to the .401 Ironhide loadout

If the .401 Ironhide doesn’t fit your playstyle, it may be time to try out the Gallo SA12 which has remained the most popular shotgun in Warzone for multiple seasons.

This deadly weapon packs a punch at close range and is perfect for any players who like to close the gap on their opponents and put them under pressure.

So, there you have it, that’s the best loadout for the new .401 Ironhide shotgun in Warzone. Don’t forget to switch up the attachments if they don’t match how you prefer to play, as finding the perfect setup all comes down to experimentation.

