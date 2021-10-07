Best Grav Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The best Grav loadout bolsters the Assault Rifle’s damage and range, transforming this Warzone Season 6 weapon into a hard-hitting monster. Discover which attachments you should equip to make the strongest Grav build.

As Warzone’s Season 6 Haunting Event gets underway, many players will be looking for the best Grav loadout. The Grav is the latest Assault Rifle to be released in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, joining the new .410 Ironhide shotgun.

Similar to the Galil of previous Call of Duty games, the Grav AR comes packed with a fast fire rate, high bullet velocity, decent damage, and moderate recoil. While it’s still too early to tell whether the Grav has what it takes to grab a top position amongst Warzone’s best ARs, it does pack a powerful punch.

This is especially true if you use the best Grav loadout in Warzone. Make sure you use the below attachments to get an advantage in the game’s Season 6 update.

Best Grav loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 21.3” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 50 Rnd

The best Grav loadout utilizes a number of meta Warzone attachments – in fact, this build will be familiar to anyone that uses Cold War ARs. First up is the Agency Suppressor. This muzzle attachment bolsters the Grav’s bullet velocity, damage range, provides vertical recoil control, and suppresses your shots.

Next up is the 21.3” Task Force barrel. Not only does this attachment enhance the Grav’s bullet velocity even further, but it also provides even more recoil control and damage range. Combine this with the further recoil control from the Field Agent Grip and you have AR that is laser-accurate.

Read More: How to unlock the Grav in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

Because of the steady nature of the gun, we’ve attached the Axial Arms 3x optic. After all, having a clear sight that can provide accurate shot placement across mid to long ranges is incredibly important in Warzone.

Rounding things off at the bottom of the list is the 50 Rnd Magazine. Maximizing your ammo will ensure you have enough rounds to down multiple foes, while also keeping pesky reloads to a minimum.

Best Grav setup (Perks & equipment)

Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: Bullfrog

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Our best Grav Warzone loadout class utilizes EOD and Amped. EOD greatly reduces the damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire, while Amped gives you faster weapon swap and equipment speeds.

The Overkill perk enables the use of our Bullfrog loadout, which still remains one of the best SMGs in Warzone Season 6. While Overkill keeps you competitive across all engagement ranges, you’ll still want to pick up Ghost as soon as you can.

Lastly, both the Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor help track down nearby enemies and give you the tools needed to flush out nearby campers.

How to unlock the Grav in Warzone

In order to unlock the Grav, you’ll need to level up their Season 6 Battle Pass to Tier 31. Of course, if you don’t want to grind levels in the BP, then you can always spend CP to purchase tier skips.

The Grav weapon blueprint can also be purchased, which will instantly unlock the new AR upon purchase. Once you’ve unlocked it, be sure to use the best Grav loadout above to help dominate your foes.

Alternative to the Grav loadout

Just like the AMAX and the Grav, Cold War’s FARA 83 is based on the real-life Galil. While it may no longer be the top pick in Warzone Season 6, it is still capable of dishing out some decent damage.

This is partly down to the gun’s methodical rate of fire and great precision, making it the perfect alternative to those that enjoy the ranged combat. Unlike the Grav, you’ll need to gun for mid-range engagements, which is great for those looking to keep their enemies at a distance.

Be sure to use our best Grav loadout in Warzone Season 6 and see how it ranks amongst your favorite classes. If the Grav isn’t the weapon for you, then take a look at the rest of our meta Warzone loadouts:

