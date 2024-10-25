Assault rifles have always had a place in the Call of Duty meta, and Black Ops 6 is no exception, where they are among the most versatile and powerful weapons in the game.

However, not all ARs are built equally, with some dominating multiplayer and others being second-rate options you’ll want to avoid. Figuring out which is which can be tricky, especially with the constant buffs and nerfs. Not to mention, it’s still early days and the meta hasn’t settled yet, so not everyone will have figured out which gun is best for them yet.

To make sure you use the right builds and guns, we’ve broken down the best assault rifle loadouts in Black Ops 6, including attachments and a breakdown of where each of them rank.

Best Black Ops 6 Assault Rifle loadouts

1. XM4

Dexerto

Best XM4 loadout

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

The XM4 is the ultimate jack-of-all-trades assault rifle that anyone can use and dominate with. It has low recoil, high accuracy, and great damage range, making it one of the top options at both medium and long range. However, it can hold its own up close too thanks to its fast fire rate of 800 RPM, which is the best of any AR in Black Ops 6.

This loadout capitalizes on that aforementioned accuracy by maximizing recoil control. With this particular build, the XM4 is incredibly easy to use, so you’ll be able to beam enemies from across the map with little to no effort. The Compensator is key for this, with the meta muzzle reducing recoil gun kick by a whopping 31%.

2. AK-74

Dexerto

Best AK-74 loadout

Optic: Merlin Reflex

Merlin Reflex Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

If you are a big fan of hard-hitting ARs with slower fire rates, Black Ops 6 has just the gun for you. The AK-74 is Call of Duty’s latest interpretation of the ever-iconic Kalashnikov, and it’s very powerful. It offers a blisteringly quick TTK at the cost of increased recoil, but if you can control this kick, very little can outgun this weapon.

Naturally, you want to use an AK-74 build that improves recoil control, and our recommended loadout does just that. In particular, the Vertical Foregrip helps a lot, as it reduces horizontal recoil by 40%, letting you simply pull down on the stick or with your mouse to control the gun. Vertical recoil has always been easier to predict than horizontal, and this gun is no exception.

3. AS VAL

Dexerto

Best AS VAL loadout

Barrel: Suppressed Reinforced Barrel

Suppressed Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

In many ways, the AS VAL is similar to the AK-74, as both hit extremely hard but have more recoil than their peers. However, the AS VAL is a more extreme example of this, with the returning assault rifle having the fastest TTK of any gun in the category but also by far the most recoil. However, those that can control this will dominate lobbies and even outgun SMGs at times.

The AS VAL is always going to be good at medium range, but you’ll need to get its recoil in check if you want to compete from further away. Since it doesn’t have a muzzle attachment slot, this can be tricky, but our loadout gets around that by using the Vertical Foregrip and Recoil Springs. When combined, these make the AS VAL accurate enough to compete at any range.

4. Goblin Mk2

Dexerto

Best Goblin Mk2 loadout

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

While MW3 didn’t exactly have a meta semi-auto AR, they are normally a staple of Call of Duty, with the FAL, G3, and SKS all being serious meta contenders in years gone by. In Black Ops 6, it’s the Goblin Mk2 that stands out as the game’s best semi-auto weapon, delivering a devastating TTK of just 233 ms if you use the Rapid Fire attachment.

That beats out not just every other assault rifle, and by a large margin at that, but also most of the SMGs. Of course, this comes at the cost of it being a semi-auto gun, so it won’t be for everyone. It also has a decent amount of recoil, which this loadout does improve but can’t mitigate entirely. This is very much a high-skill, high-reward option for those who are confident in their aim.

5. Model L

Dexerto

Best Model L loadout

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

If accuracy is what you prioritize over everything else, the Model L might be the gun for you. It’s tough to justify over the XM4, but there is a certain appeal to a gun that is this easy to use. In many ways, it’s remiscent of the MCW from last year’s game, and that was one of the most popular weapons. The Model L isn’t quite that good, but it feels similar, and some people will really enjoy using it.

Our loadout makes the Model L have almost entirely vertical recoil, so it becomes very easy to control. Even at long range, you shouldn’t miss shots, with the Vertical Foregrip and Recoil Springs making it laser accurate. Another bonus of using this assault rifle is that it’s so accurate that you don’t need a muzzle to further reduce recoil, so you’re free to use a Suppressor and flank the other team.

All Black Ops 6 Assault Rifles ranked

There are currently 7 assault rifles in Black Ops 6 at launch, with each offering something unique. Some are more accurate while others deal a lot of damage, but a few certainly stand out and are the definite best options.

Here’s how the game’s ARs rank from best to worst, as well as their individual TTKs and maximum damage range to help you figure out what to use:

RANK GUN TTK (MS) MAX DAMAGE RANGE 1 XM4 300 46 meters 2 AK-74 276 42 meters 3 AS VAL 268 49 meters 4 Goblin Mk2 260 39 meters 5 Model L 300 51 meters 6 AMES 85 320 56 meters 7 GPR 91 336 46 meters

Meta analysis

Dexerto

As of launch, the early meta favors the XM4, which is the best all-around assault rifle in Black Ops 6. It offers a nice balance of accuracy, damage, range, and ease of use, meaning anyone can use it and dominate their lobbies.

However, those wanting a punchier gun should consider using the AK-74 or AS VAL, both of which hit hard but are more difficult to control. It’s a similar story with the Goblin Mk2, which has a fantastic time to kill of 260 ms but won’t be for everyone due to its limitations as a semi-auto weapon. Right now, these four guns are a tier above the competition and are defining the AR meta.

To be fair, the Model L and AMES 85 are still competitive options that make up for their lower damage with high accuracy. They aren’t top-tier options per se, but are still in the upper half of the game’s meta, as assault rifles in Black Ops 6 are generally strong across the board.

The lone exception to this is the GPR 91, which is the worst AR in the game. You want to avoid this low-damage weapon where possible, and we only recommend using it for weapon leveling and the camo mastery grind.

For more options to use on your loadouts, check out the best SMGs that are dominant right now, as well as our complete weapon tier list to find out where all of the gun’s rank. You’ll also want to make sure that you are using the best audio settings, best PC settings, and best controller settings to streamline your experience.