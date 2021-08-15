JGOD picks best Warzone Season 5 loadouts after meta changes

Popular Warzone content creator JGOD has revealed 10 loadouts for Season 5 that could dominate after the recent weapon changes.

Many players have dipped out on Warzone and found something else to play, but that hasn’t stopped Raven Software from dropping some changes.

The Season 5 update for Warzone brought a massive shake-up to the battle royale, with weapon changes galore as well as two controversial new perks – Combat Scout and Tempered.

With plenty of weapon buffs and nerfs on offer, the battle royale meta has seen a bit of a change as well. The Kar98 has been knocked off top spot, replaced by the Krig, while both the Mac-10 and Bullfrog have received a fair bit of love.

As is traditional for the new season, Warzone YouTuber JGOD highlighted ten classes that can help players dominate on the virtual battlefield.

Of course, these loadouts won’t guarantee a victory – you’ll have to rely on much more than just your weapons to make that happen – but they will help a fair bit in getting close to the top.

So, if you’re looking for something new to use, one of these classes might be perfect, given there is a widespread of weapons to choose from.

10. AMAX & TEC-9

AMAX

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Zodiac

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Optic: VLK 3.0

Ammunition: 45 round mags

TEC-9

Muzzle: Full Auto Repeater

Barrel: 4.9 Task Force

Laser: Swat 5mw Laser Sight

Stock: Raider Stock

Ammunition: Salvo 48 round fast mags

9 & 8. Grau & Sykov

Grau

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4 archangel

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 round mags

Perk: Fully Loaded

Sykov

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto

Laser: Tac Laser

Ammunition: 80 round drum

Rear Grip: VLK Prizrak

JGOD’s two Grau loadouts are only made different by the perks. In one he’s run Ghost, the other, Restock.

7. MG82 & Bullfrog

MG 82

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 16.4 Task Force

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Ammunition: 125 round

Bullfrog

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Barrel: 7.4 Task Force

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammunition: 65 round

6. QBZ & MP5 (Cold War)

QBZ

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 15.5 Task Force

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Ammunition: Salvo 60 round fast mags

MP5

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Stock: Raider Stock

Ammunition: STANAG 50 round drum

5. EM2 & Swiss

EM2

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Optic: Microflex LED

Ammunition: 40 round

Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Swiss

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 24.9 Combat Recon

Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

4. AK47 (Cold War) & Kar98

AK47

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Optic: Microflex LED

Ammunition: 45 round

Rear Grip: GRU Elastic Wrap

Kar98

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Sniper Scope

Stock: STVOL Precision Comb

The Kar98 setup is run of the mill, but remains as deadly as ever, especially with something like the AK at its side.

3. C58 & OTS

C58

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 18.5 Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 45 round

OTS

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 8.1 Task Force

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammunition: VDV 40 round fast mag

2. EM2 & OTS

EM2

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 27.4 Ranger

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: 40 Round

OTS

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 8.1 Task Force

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammunition: VDV 40 round fast mag

1. Krig & Mac-10

Krig

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 19.7 Ranger

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 60 round

Mac-10

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 5.9 Task Force

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: Raider Stock

Ammunition: STANAG 53 round drum

Of course, you can always experiment with the attachments if they don’t quite fit your style, but these loadouts are the way to go according to all the stats.

That could change later in the season, especially if we get a Season 5 Reloaded update, but for now, you may as well give these a go if you haven’t yet.