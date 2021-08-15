 JGOD picks best Warzone Season 5 loadouts after meta changes - Dexerto
JGOD picks best Warzone Season 5 loadouts after meta changes

Published: 15/Aug/2021 13:20

by Connor Bennett
JGOD and Warzone characters fighting
YouTube: JGOD/Activision

Popular Warzone content creator JGOD has revealed 10 loadouts for Season 5 that could dominate after the recent weapon changes. 

Many players have dipped out on Warzone and found something else to play, but that hasn’t stopped Raven Software from dropping some changes.

The Season 5 update for Warzone brought a massive shake-up to the battle royale, with weapon changes galore as well as two controversial new perks – Combat Scout and Tempered.

With plenty of weapon buffs and nerfs on offer, the battle royale meta has seen a bit of a change as well. The Kar98 has been knocked off top spot, replaced by the Krig, while both the Mac-10 and Bullfrog have received a fair bit of love.

Cold War gameplay
Activision
Assault Rifles were the main focus of Season 5 balance changes.

As is traditional for the new season, Warzone YouTuber JGOD highlighted ten classes that can help players dominate on the virtual battlefield.

Of course, these loadouts won’t guarantee a victory – you’ll have to rely on much more than just your weapons to make that happen – but they will help a fair bit in getting close to the top.

So, if you’re looking for something new to use, one of these classes might be perfect, given there is a widespread of weapons to choose from.

10. AMAX & TEC-9

AMAX

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Optic: VLK 3.0
  • Ammunition: 45 round mags

TEC-9

  • Muzzle: Full Auto Repeater
  • Barrel: 4.9 Task Force
  • Laser: Swat 5mw Laser Sight
  • Stock: Raider Stock
  • Ammunition: Salvo 48 round fast mags
Warzone CR-56 Amax Season 4 Reloaded Update Long-Range Meta
Activision / Raven Software
The CR-56 AMAX remains a top pick for long-range engagements.

9 & 8. Grau & Sykov

Grau

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Tempus 26.4 archangel
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 60 round mags
  • Perk: Fully Loaded

Sykov

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Ammunition: 80 round drum
  • Rear Grip: VLK Prizrak

JGOD’s two Grau loadouts are only made different by the perks. In one he’s run Ghost, the other, Restock.

7. MG82 & Bullfrog

MG 82

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 16.4 Task Force
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Ammunition: 125 round

Bullfrog

  • Muzzle: Gru Suppressor
  • Barrel: 7.4 Task Force
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
  • Ammunition: 65 round
warzone mg 82 lmg season 4 nerf
Activision
LMG’s have gotten some love in Warzone rcently, especially the MG 82.

6. QBZ & MP5 (Cold War)

QBZ

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 15.5 Task Force
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Ammunition: Salvo 60 round fast mags

MP5

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
  • Stock: Raider Stock
  • Ammunition: STANAG 50 round drum
Activision
The QBZ has grown in popularity a lot in Cold War.

5. EM2 & Swiss

EM2

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Ammunition: 40 round
  • Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Swiss

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 24.9 Combat Recon
  • Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser
  • Stock: SAS Combat Stock
  • Rear Grip: Serpent Grip
Activision
The new EM2 is the AR for Season 5 that has a low fire rate and low recoil.

4. AK47 (Cold War) & Kar98

AK47

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Ammunition: 45 round
  • Rear Grip: GRU Elastic Wrap

Kar98

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Sniper Scope
  • Stock: STVOL Precision Comb

The Kar98 setup is run of the mill, but remains as deadly as ever, especially with something like the AK at its side.

3. C58 & OTS

C58

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 18.5 Task Force
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 45 round

OTS

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 8.1 Task Force
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
  • Ammunition: VDV 40 round fast mag
C58 Warzone loadout
Activision / Treyarch
The C58 is incredibly precise across all ranges.

2. EM2 & OTS

EM2

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 27.4 Ranger
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: 40 Round

OTS

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 8.1 Task Force
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
  • Ammunition: VDV 40 round fast mag
OTs 9 Warzone loadout
Activision / Treyarch
The OTs 9 packs a mean punch in Warzone.

1. Krig & Mac-10

Krig

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 19.7 Ranger
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 60 round

Mac-10

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 5.9 Task Force
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Stock: Raider Stock
  • Ammunition: STANAG 53 round drum

Of course, you can always experiment with the attachments if they don’t quite fit your style, but these loadouts are the way to go according to all the stats.

That could change later in the season, especially if we get a Season 5 Reloaded update, but for now, you may as well give these a go if you haven’t yet.

