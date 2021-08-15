JGOD picks best Warzone Season 5 loadouts after meta changes

Popular Warzone content creator JGOD has revealed 10 loadouts for Season 5 that could dominate after the recent weapon changes.
Many players have dipped out on Warzone and found something else to play, but that hasn’t stopped Raven Software from dropping some changes.
The Season 5 update for Warzone brought a massive shake-up to the battle royale, with weapon changes galore as well as two controversial new perks – Combat Scout and Tempered.
With plenty of weapon buffs and nerfs on offer, the battle royale meta has seen a bit of a change as well. The Kar98 has been knocked off top spot, replaced by the Krig, while both the Mac-10 and Bullfrog have received a fair bit of love.
As is traditional for the new season, Warzone YouTuber JGOD highlighted ten classes that can help players dominate on the virtual battlefield.
Of course, these loadouts won’t guarantee a victory – you’ll have to rely on much more than just your weapons to make that happen – but they will help a fair bit in getting close to the top.
So, if you’re looking for something new to use, one of these classes might be perfect, given there is a widespread of weapons to choose from.
10. AMAX & TEC-9
AMAX
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: XRK Zodiac
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Optic: VLK 3.0
- Ammunition: 45 round mags
TEC-9
- Muzzle: Full Auto Repeater
- Barrel: 4.9 Task Force
- Laser: Swat 5mw Laser Sight
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Ammunition: Salvo 48 round fast mags
9 & 8. Grau & Sykov
Grau
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Tempus 26.4 archangel
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 60 round mags
- Perk: Fully Loaded
Sykov
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Ammunition: 80 round drum
- Rear Grip: VLK Prizrak
JGOD’s two Grau loadouts are only made different by the perks. In one he’s run Ghost, the other, Restock.
7. MG82 & Bullfrog
MG 82
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 16.4 Task Force
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Ammunition: 125 round
Bullfrog
- Muzzle: Gru Suppressor
- Barrel: 7.4 Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
- Ammunition: 65 round
6. QBZ & MP5 (Cold War)
QBZ
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 15.5 Task Force
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Ammunition: Salvo 60 round fast mags
MP5
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Ammunition: STANAG 50 round drum
5. EM2 & Swiss
EM2
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Optic: Microflex LED
- Ammunition: 40 round
- Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Swiss
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 24.9 Combat Recon
- Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser
- Stock: SAS Combat Stock
- Rear Grip: Serpent Grip
4. AK47 (Cold War) & Kar98
AK47
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Optic: Microflex LED
- Ammunition: 45 round
- Rear Grip: GRU Elastic Wrap
Kar98
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: Sniper Scope
- Stock: STVOL Precision Comb
The Kar98 setup is run of the mill, but remains as deadly as ever, especially with something like the AK at its side.
3. C58 & OTS
C58
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 18.5 Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: STANAG 45 round
OTS
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 8.1 Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
- Ammunition: VDV 40 round fast mag
2. EM2 & OTS
EM2
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 27.4 Ranger
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: 40 Round
OTS
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 8.1 Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
- Ammunition: VDV 40 round fast mag
1. Krig & Mac-10
Krig
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 19.7 Ranger
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: STANAG 60 round
Mac-10
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 5.9 Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Ammunition: STANAG 53 round drum
Of course, you can always experiment with the attachments if they don’t quite fit your style, but these loadouts are the way to go according to all the stats.
That could change later in the season, especially if we get a Season 5 Reloaded update, but for now, you may as well give these a go if you haven’t yet.