Best Oden loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

The Oden has a bad reputation in the Call of Duty community and, while it may not be the best gun in the game, it can pack a real punch when paired with the right attachments. Here, we break down two of the strongest Oden loadouts that you can use in both Warzone and Modern Warfare.

While Modern Warfare’s meta may change with every new patch and weapon update, the Oden has always remained towards the bottom of the rankings. This high-power assault rifle may be able to dish out some dizzying damage numbers, but its slow rate of fire and unwieldy recoil let it down in most firefights.

As a result, many Call of Duty players simply avoid using this assault rifle altogether – instead opting for more reliable rifles like the M4A1 and Grau. However, if you’re looking to get your hands on the highly sought after Damascus weapon camo or simply wish to try out this underdog weapon, then you’ll want to equip these loadout attachments.

Best Oden loadout for Warzone

Colossus Suppressor

Oden Factory 810mm

VLK 3.0x Optic

Ranger Foregrip

Granulated Grip Tape

This loadout build for the Oden may look absolutely monstrous in terms of its overall size, but these bulky attachments are necessary if you wish to truly unleash this assault rifle's lethal long-range rounds. The Oden may not have a tremendous amount of speed on its side, but it does have an incredible amount of power.

First up is the Colossus Suppressor. This lengthy attachment helps increase the Oden’s effective range and reduces the gun’s vertical recoil. If that wasn’t enough, the Factory 810mm levels up this range even further, while also enhancing its bullet velocity and recoil control.

The reduction in vertical recoil means that the VLK 3.0X Optic can be used to great effect, giving you the precision needed to land the Oden’s high-damage rounds.

Of course, if you have the Black ASP weapon blueprint from Season 3, then you can utilize this version of the Oden instead. Unlike the standard Oden, the Black ASP features a clean iron sight, effectively giving you more recoil reduction options should you wish to not run an optic.

Both the Ranger Foregrip and Granulated Grip Tape improve vertical recoil and general aiming stability, keeping the Oden way more controllable during those long firing sessions. You’ll still need to drag down on your mouse or analog stick to keep it accurate, but these attachments do drastically minimize the weapon's atrocious kick.

Best Oden loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

Colossus Suppressor

Oden Factory 810mm

Commando Foregrip

Stippled Grip Tape

Sleight of Hand

The Colossus Suppressor and Factory 810mm are the two core attachments of most Oden loadouts, so we recommend keeping these equipped if you wish to increase your kill potential. While you may not need the extra range on Modern Warfare’s smaller multiplayer maps, these attachments drastically reduce the vertical recoil, giving you the precision needed to land those all-important headshots and body shots.

Equipping the Commando Foregrip will allow you to hold down the trigger without the Oden kicking all over the place, while the Stippled Grip Tape keeps you mobile. After all, Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer matches are extremely fast, so having an attachment that speeds up your ADS and sprint to fire speed is always going to be beneficial.

Lastly, the Sleight of Hand perk helps to keep your lethal rounds flying and drastically reduces the downtime between each reload. Of course, you could always utilize either the 25-Round or 30-Round Mags, but we found the decrease in mobility and impact on ADS speed not worth the trouble.

The Oden may be Modern Warfare’s underdog assault rifle, but both these loadouts demonstrate just how devastating it can be.