Best Lachmann-762 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Modern Warfare 2 players will get a kick out of the Lachmann-762, a powerhouse Battle Rifle that can dominate the opposition. We’ve put together the best Lachmann-762 loadout, with all the attachments, Perks, and equipment to emerge victorious.

Whether you’re grinding XP in Quick Play or jumping into Ground War, having the right loadout is essential for winning in Modern Warfare 2.

The latest Call of Duty entry has plenty of viable weapons to choose from – but few are as versatile as the Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle. Using the 762 is a vital step toward unlocking the Lachmann-556 and the Lachmann Sub.

So, here’s what you need to make the Lachmann-762 operate at its fullest potential.

Best Lachmann-762 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Activision Using the Lachmann-762 will unlock the Lachmann-556.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Receiver: Lachmann-762

First, the Sakin Tread-40 Muzzle will help keep the Lachmann-762 under control, as its recoil can be intense, to begin with. Equipping the 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel will not only aid with this too but add some much-needed damage range into the equation for those mid-to-long range battles.

Be sure to use the FT Mobile Stock for balanced movement speed and additional help for handling. Conversely, the Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip will help you get your shots off with accuracy and decent speed.

As you’ll be battling at range often in Modern Warfare 2, the Cronen Mini Red Dot provides a great medium between bigger sights and retaining mobility.

Best Lachmann-762 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Hardline

Hardline Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Many of Modern Warfare 2’s maps contain vast open spaces, meaning you’ll be pacing through them at speed. Double Time will give you an extra few seconds of Tactical Sprinting to ensure you make it into cover.

Tracker is a great Perk for modes like Domination or Hardpoint, making it easier to keep tabs on nearby enemies.

Hardline will be useful here too, giving you access to your Killstreaks earlier. Pair this with High Alert to be notified when enemies are setting their optics on you across the map. Lastly, running Semtex and a Flash Grenade together is crucial when you’re clearing out small spaces and flushing foes into the open.

How to unlock Lachmann-762 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the Lachmann-762 you’ll need to hit Level 16 in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, which will get you started on your path to earning the 556 and Lachmann Sub.

Best alternatives to Lachmann-762 in Modern Warfare 2

If the Lachmann-762 isn’t satisfying your Modern Warfare 2 journey, we recommend putting the Kastov-762 to good use.

Furthermore, it is worth giving the classic M4 a run on the battlefield.

For more on Modern Warfare 2, make sure you check out our other guides:

