Best Lachmann-762 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The Lachmann-762 is a deadly Battle Rifle in Warzone 2, capable of dispatching enemies quickly with the right setup. Here’s the best Lachmann-762 loadout in Warzone 2, along with the ideal attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Warzone 2 has a huge number of weapons to experiment with, and players are already discovering what the meta options are in the new game. Assault Rifles and SMGs are undeniably popular but there are plenty of different guns that could secure you that victory.

Battle Rifles may be a little unconventional but they definitely pack a punch, and the Lachmann-762 is one of the strongest in the category – with the ability to send enemies to the Gulag in a couple of shots.

We’ve put together the best Lachmann-762 loadout in Warzone, complete with top Perks and equipment.

Contents

Best Lachmann-762 Warzone 2 loadout

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: Romeo FT16″ Barrel

Romeo FT16″ Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

We begin our best Lachmann-762 loadout in Warzone 2 with the Polarfire-S Muzzle, which suppresses the rifle’s shots while buffing its range and recoil smoothness. We paired this with the Romeo FT16″ Barrel for extra recoil control, ensuring you can land those second and third shots.

The Lachmann is much more effective when used as a single-shot Battle Rifle, which means keeping it on target is vital in tense gunfights. That’s why we’ve added the FTAC Ripper 56 for more stability, making it easier to unload accurate shots in quick succession.

With such a short TTK in Warzone 2, getting the first shot in is crucial, so the FSS Ole-V Laser will improve the Lachmann-762’s ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. Last up is the Cronen Mini Red Dot for a nice, clean Optic that improves accuracy without dominating the screen.

Best Lachmann-762 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Recon

Base Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Base Perk 2 : Tracker

: Tracker Bonus Perk : Focus

: Focus Ultimate Perk : Birdseye

: Birdseye Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

There’s no option to create a Perk setup in Warzone right now, so we recommend the Recon Perk Package. It comes with Double Time for increased Tactical Sprint and extra mobility, as well as Tracker to hunt down enemies by following their footsteps.

In the Bonus slot is Focus, which reduces flinch when getting hit while aiming, allowing you to stay precise even in high-pressure scenarios. Lastly, it has the Birdseye Perk, which pings enemies when they pop a radar, essentially giving you unlimited UAVs.

When it comes to equipment, Semtex is perfect for flushing enemies out of buildings, while Stun Grenades disorientate teams before you pick them off.

How to unlock the Lachmann-762 in Warzone 2

All you have to do to get hold of the Lachmann-762 is reach Level 16 by earning XP in matches.

This can be achieved in Warzone 2, but it might be quicker to jump into Modern Warfare 2 if you have access to it and rack up some more kills.

Best Lachmann-762 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the Lachmann-762 isn’t quite cutting it, the Taq-V is another strong option in the Battle Rifle category.

However, if you don’t mind being restricted to a single shot, the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifles is one of the most powerful, and fun, weapons in the whole game.

