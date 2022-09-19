Best Lachmann MP5 Sub Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

Modern Warfare 2 sees the return of a Call of Duty classic, the MP5 submachine gun, though it has undergone some changes. If you want to get hold of the best Lachmann MP5 Sub loadout, here’s everything you need to know.

Following the arrival of the Modern Warfare 2 beta, players already shaping the game’s meta. Undoubtedly, one of the best weapons to emerge is the Lachmann MP5 Sub.

Though the fresh take on the CoD classic isn’t instantly available, there are ways to acquire it within the beta.

To ensure you’re getting the best out of the impressive weapon, here’s the best Lachmann MP5 Sub loadout to use in the Modern Warfare 2 beta.

What Lachmann MP5 Sub loadout should I use?

While the Modern Warfare 2 beta has new and familiar weapons to reign hellfire with, the Lachmann MP5 Sub is an essential weapon to use. Based on the Heckler and Koch submachine gun, Modern Warfare 2’s iteration is ideal for pushy, aggressive playstyles.

Activision The Lachmann Sub (or the MP5 as most people will call it) is back and just as dominant as it was in MW 2019.

If you prefer to get up-close and personal with your enemies, here are the Gunsmith attachments you need to use:

Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

Receiver: Lachmann Sub (Lachman 556)

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision 40

With this setup, running the Lachmann MP5 Sub will make close-quarters encounter a breeze, as the weapon’s TTK sits atop of the Modern Warfare 2 food chain.

Best Perks and Tactical equipment for Modern Warfare 2 MP5 Sub Loadout

When it comes to your Perks, we recommend pairing the MP5 with:

Double Time

Battle Hardened

Quick Fix

Hardline

Be weary that Quick Fix and Hardline are Bonus/Ultimate perks, which will activate four and eight minutes into the game respectively.

Alongside your Perks be sure to equip the Flash Grenade and Semtex, as blinding your enemies will grant you extra time to get your shots in.

With the full game touted to release on October 28, 2022, we’ll be keeping this page updated as tweaks emerge to this already powerful choice.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our other loadout guides to beat out the competition.