Best Kastov 762 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

The Kastov 762 is a hard-hitting assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 that tears enemies down, but you’ll need a top-tier loadout to maximize this weapon’s power.

Picking a weapon in Modern Warfare 2 can be difficult, especially with the wide array of guns available in the arsenal.

Of course, if you’re looking for a reliable TTK and effective damage range, you can’t go wrong with a trusty AR.

One that’s definitely worth checking out and customizing is the Kastov 762, a hard-hitting weapon that deletes opponents at medium range if you equip it with the correct attachments.

Contents

Best Kastov 762 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Activison The Kastov 762 is deadly at medium range.

Attachments

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Barrel: Kastovia 343

Kastovia 343 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Magazine: 40-Round Mag

The best Kastov 762 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 kicks off with the Kastovia DX90 muzzle and Kastovia 343 barrel. These attachments significantly boost the gun’s bullet velocity, recoil control, and enhance the weapon’s ADS time, making it easy to snap onto opponents which is key in multiplayer.

Follow that up by utilizing the True-Tac Grip and FSS OLE-V Laser to bolster the gun’s heavy kickback even more, and of course, improve the sprint-to-fire speed which is essential when aggressively running around the map.

Finally, you’ll want to round off this loadout with the 40-Round Mag, which will ensure you can take out multiple enemies without having to reload, alleviating the pressure during intense skirmishes.

Best Kastov 762 Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical: Stim

For starters, Overkill is a great perk as it allows you to equip a second primary alongside your Kastov. This means you can utilize a meta SMG in your setup, making it easy to wipe out any enemies that push your position aggressively.

On top of that, Battle Hardened will prevent opponents from wiping you out with explosives, forcing them to take gunfights with you instead of relying on their lethal.

When it comes to your bonus perk, Fast Hands is a solid option as you want to be able to switch to your SMG quickly, giving you the best chance of taking down your foes. For your Ultimate, Ghost is a top-tier option that is guaranteed to be useful, keeping you concealed from the opposing team.

As for equipment, a Grenade will always come in handy for flushing enemies out of power positions and a Stim is perfect for a boost of health when you need it most.

How to unlock the Kastov 762 in Modern Warfare 2

In order to get your hands on this powerful Kastov 762 AR, you’ll reach level 23 overall, which shouldn’t take you long at all if you’re grinding multiplayer.

Alternative to the Kastov 762 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

If you’re not a fan of the Kastov 762 in Modern Warfare 2, it may be time to pick up the Lachmann-556.

This lethal AR also thrives at medium to long-range and offers a powerful TTK that is guaranteed to catch foes off-guard.

With a meta setup, the Lachmann-556 can be a force to be reckoned with, and luckily, we’ve got all the details you need right here.

Now that you have the best Kastov 762 loadout, you can check out some other guides we’ve compiled for Modern Warfare 2:

All Modern Warfare 2 beta maps and game modes | How to use Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith: Receivers and Blueprints explained | Modern Warfare 2 new equipment guide: Lethals and Tacticals explained | How to unlock MP5 SMG loadout in Modern Warfare 2 | How to Slide Cancel in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta | How to unlock Oni Operator & Blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 | All Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks | What is Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops mode? | All Modern Warfare 2 perks | All Modern Warfare 2 Field Upgrades