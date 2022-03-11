Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: Everything we know about ‘Project Aurora’

On March 10, 2022, Activision officially announced that Warzone would be coming to mobile after months of speculation. Here’s everything you need to know on the upcoming battle royale title.

Warzone was an instant hit with not only the Call of Duty playerbase but the wider gaming community at large. Two years later, it’s become a massively influential entry into the franchise, and the devs celebrated the two-year anniversary by announcing Warzone’s mobile experience.

Here are all the details we have on Warzone Mobile so far.

Contents

Warzone Mobile codenamed Project Aurora

While no official gameplay details have been revealed of yet, an Activision blog post on May 11 revealed our first look at concept art alongside a reveal of the internal codename.

Advertisement

Project Aurora is the current working title for Warzone Mobile, though don’t expect this to be the final name. As we draw closer to launch, we’re sure to get a final title that incorporates the immensely popular Warzone brand.

Does Warzone Mobile have a release date?

Warzone Mobile has been discussed for months prior to its official announcement. Job openings hinted at an upcoming new mobile experience in Call of Duty, but the announcement was saved for Warzone’s two-year anniversary on March 11.

Unfortunately, a release date hasn’t been provided yet. There are already plans for Warzone 2 to release in 2023, so it might be possible that Warzone Mobile is launched as a side-by-side mobile counterpart, though that is purely speculation.

Advertisement

Read More: CoD leakers tease Warzone 2 map and location

The very first Warzone Mobile Closed Alpha tests are now underway, as per the May 11 blog post. Though this testing phase is purely intended to “improve tuning, stress test matches, identify and fix bugs, as well as collect feedback and insights on all aspects of the game as new features come online.”

Thus, it remains unclear when the handheld Battle Royale may launch. Though given its rollout, there’s a chance we may be able to access an early Beta period ahead of a full launch later down the line.

What map will feature in Warzone Mobile?

Initial rumblings surrounding Warzone Mobile pointed towards an iteration of Verdansk appearing in the handheld title. Descriptions from various insiders claimed this build of the first Warzone map included familiar POIs along with some brand new locations.

Advertisement

However, it appears this unique layout is purely for testing purposes. “The content in the Project Auror Closed Alpha is not final and is subject to change,” devs explained in the May 11 blog. “Right now, we’re simply accessing the game’s large-scale Battle Royale gameplay mechanics on mobile devices.”

As a result, we could see a completely new map when Warzone Mobile launches. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as further details emerge.

Will Warzone be in Call of Duty Mobile?

CoD Mobile already has its own battle royale for players to enjoy, and the game itself is incredibly popular. While it’s still early days yet, all discussions of Warzone Mobile have pointed towards the project being a standalone release, separate from the CoD Mobile application.

Advertisement

Read More: Ultimate Warzone event calendar

Therefore, it’s unclear what might become of the existing CoD Mobile Battle Royale. It could exist alongside Warzone Mobile, or it may be scrapped entirely as Warzone Mobile comes into focus. We’ll have to wait and see what Activision has planned.

Will Warzone Mobile have crossplay?

With development still fairly under wraps and not much being shared about the upcoming title, it’s impossible to tell whether Warzone’s mobile experience will have crossplay with other platforms.

It would make sense that the mobile game is the same as the main title, so we would expect Warzone Mobile to have crossplay with PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, though it’s impossible to say for certain.