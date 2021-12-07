The new Gorenko Anti-Tank Sniper Rifle packs a punch in Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 so here’s how to unlock it for your own arsenal across both titles.

With every season in recent years, new weapons have been a tradition. Some have radically shifted the meta while others have fallen flat never to be seen again. This time around, we’ve got five new contenders entering the mix in Season 1.

From a new Assault Rifle to a deadly Melee Weapon, there’s a ton to be excited about. One standout in the latest update is none other than the Gorenko Anti-Tank Sniper Rifle. Described as the most powerful Sniper in the game today, you won’t want to miss out on this weapon.

So here’s a guide on how to unlock the Gorenko Anti-Tank Sniper Rifle in Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 in just a matter of moments.

How to unlock Gorenko Anti-Tank Sniper Rifle

Unlocking the Gorenko Anti-Tank Sniper Rifle in Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 is as simple as reaching Tier 31 in the Battle Pass.

All that’s required is to progress through the first 31 Tiers any way you can. Whether it’s playing Warzone for free and earning experience along the way, or by purchasing some premium skips instead.If you’d rather grind with the new Sniper right away, you can always buy your way through the first 31 Tiers of the Battle Pass instead. This provides instant access to the new gun so you can start leveling it up for the best attachments.

As soon as you’ve hit Tier 31, the Gorenko Anti-Tank Sniper Rifle will be yours to equip in any loadout across both Warzone and Vanguard.

Although the Gorenko may have a slower fire rate and some of the strongest recoil to date, its damage alone makes it a worthwhile pick. Not to mention, with some strong attachments in the Gunsmith, it’s sure to be a popular option in multiplayer and in Caldera.

Before you jump into the new season, here’s a full rundown on everything you need to know with the Season 1 patch notes.