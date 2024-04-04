Best FJX Horus Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

It may still be a newcomer, but the FJX Horus has already proven to be a strong gun in Warzone. This pocket SMG performs great up close, especially with this best FJX Horus Warzone loadout that makes it even better.

It’s rare for SMGs to not be meta in Warzone and of these close-range weapons, it’s usually the ones with the fastest TTK that dominate most. Based on this, the community’s early impressions of the FJX Horus suggest that it is extremely strong.

The FJX Horus is a new SMG that excels up close thanks to its high fire rate, making it both a forgiving and hard-hitting option. If it ends up being absolute meta it is to be seen, but it offers comparable damage to top-tier options like the HRM-9 and Striker 9.

Here’s the best FJX Horus Warzone loadout designed to maximize the SMG’s potential in close quarters while also making it easier to control.

Best FJX Horus Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: Ruse-90 Light Barrel

Ruse-90 Light Barrel Optic: MORS Dot Sight

MORS Dot Sight Underbarrel: Doorstop Grip

Doorstop Grip Magazine: 48 Round Mag

The FJX Horus excels up close regardless of what attachments you put on it, but its performance at medium range is far from ideal due to the SMG’s hefty recoil. To minimize this recoil and make it more controllable use the FTAC Castle Comp muzzle along with the Doorstop Grip underbarrel.

As far as barrel attachments go, it doesn’t get much better than the Ruse-90 Light Barrel which improves recoil, mobility, and handling. However, the in-game benefits of this fantastic attachment don’t perfectly match its description in the gunsmith so this may be nerfed in the future.

Although it was originally designed to be used on a sniper rifle, the MORS Dot Sight is an excellent optic for SMGs too. It has a clean reticle that is easy to use and doesn’t obscure your point of view at all while aimed in.

The last attachment you should equip is the 48 Round Mag which is the FJX Horus’ largest extended magazine. A bigger magazine means more bullets without having to reload, bettering your chance of securing downs and kills when it matters most.

Activision The FJX Horus is a great close-range weapon, but it can also hold its own at medium range with the right build.

Best FJX Horus class: Perks & equipment

Perk 1: Mountaineer

Mountaineer Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Resupply

Resupply Perk 4: Flex

Flex Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

SMGs like the FJX Horus are all about fast-paced gameplay and rushing other teams. If this is your goal then a combination of Mountaineer and Double Time is perfect with these perks enhancing movement in a variety of ways.

For Perk 3, the Resupply perk benefits an aggressive playstyle by constantly resupplying your equipment giving you more tools to win teamfights. To best take advantage of this use a Semtex and Smoke Grenade as these give a nice balance of damage and utility.

Finally, the Flex perk is an underrated choice that reduces audio clutter making it easier to isolate and hear enemy footsteps. This is fantastic with an SMG where you’ll often be in the same buildings as enemy players and need to figure out their location quickly.

How to unlock the FJX Horus in Warzone

The FJX Horus can be unlocked by completing Sector 8 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. If starting from scratch, this will require a total of 20 Battle Pass Tokens.

Best FJX Horus alternative in Warzone

As was the case in Season 2, the HRM-9 is still the most dominant SMG in Warzone and the strongest alternative to the FJX Horus. It is a fantastic close-range weapon that has the best TTK of any gun in its class.

That’s all for the best FJX Horus Warzone loadout. Check out more meta classes below:

