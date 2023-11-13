Best Armory Unlocks in Modern Warfare 3: Weapons, perks, streaks, more

The Armory Unlock system has drawn much debate from Modern Warfare 3 players, as the Call of Duty community gets used to yet another weapon progression system that now incentivizes completing challenges to fill out your inventory. But what are the best things to unlock?

While you can unlock a lot of weapons and equipment through simply leveling up — far easier to wrap your head around than the weapon platform system in Modern Warfare 2 — things can get a bit confusing when it gets to Armory Unlocks.

While players are getting to grips with what Armory Unlocks are, the difficult question of what you should be trying to unlock each day starts to pop up, as you seek to find the strongest weapons, most helpful equipment, and get gear that can make you even better at MW3.

Here are the things we consider must-haves that you should prioritize unlocking from the Armory going forward.

Best Armory Unlocks in MW3

Here is a list of what we consider to be the best Armory Unlocks in Modern Warfare 3, though you should also take a look at what else is available to see if any other weapons, equipment, or streaks would suit your playstyle better:

DG58

Covert Sneakers

Rival-9

Breacher Drone

Advanced UAV

Drill Charge

Trophy System

Snapshot Grenade

Ghost T/V Camo

Gunship

Assault Gloves

Emergency Airdrop

This early in the game’s lifecycle, we would recommend unlocking guns before going for anything else, allowing you to level your weapons as fast as possible to get ahead of that grind.

For that reason, there are some clear weapons that should be prioritized, as they’re a step above some of the other guns. We’ve picked out the DG-58 three-round burst AR and the Rival-9 SMG for those that prefer a more close-quarters style of play.

Activision Picking the best Armory Unlocks can change your game completely.

That said, you’ll also want to complement your general gunplay with the right equipment, perks, streaks, or Field Upgrades, so we’ve recommended things that will elevate your gameplay in that way too.

For us, the Covert Sneakers and Trophy System are essential. Being able to traverse the map silently is perfect for those with aggressive or sneaky playstyles and can be huge when it comes to getting the better of your opponent. Meanwhile, the Trophy System is paramount with the way the game is right now, as grenades are so prevalent. If you play any objective-based modes, a Trophy System is a great choice.

Finally, streaks we would recommend are the Advanced UAV and the Gunship. The Gunship is reminiscent of the AC-130 from Modern Warfare 2 (2009), making it exceptional in wiping out players on the ground across the map. The carnage it can cause on maps like Afghan or Wasteland is second to none.

As for the Advanced UAV, it’s one of the most effective killstreaks anybody could use. If you’re grinding for Armory Unlock wins, having an Advanced UAV or two pop up during a match can be essential in locating enemies and wiping them out, giving you a far better chance of winning.

While this list isn’t exhaustive by any means, it should give you a good idea of what to prioritize in your Armory grind. If you’re looking to improve your MW3 game across the board, be sure to check out some of our other guides too:

