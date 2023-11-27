Best weapons in Modern Warfare 3: All guns ranked

There’s a wide array of weapons in Modern Warfare 3, so we’ve ranked them from best to worst for players to pick the one that suits them better. Here is the full-tiered list for all guns in MW3.

Modern Warfare 3 features all-new gameplay, movement mechanics, Killstreaks, Perks, and Equipment, as well as including every Modern Warfare 2 map from the iconic 2009 game.

There are 36 weapons players can choose from in MW3, including a whole heap of returning classic weapons as well as brand-new ones.

With so many options to try, it can be hard to figure out which are the best guns and what weapons suit you best. So, here are the best Modern Warfare 3 weapons you should be using in the game, along with the complete ranked list.

Best Modern Warfare 3 weapons ranked

5. Striker

Activision

There isn’t much in it between the Rival-9 and the Striker, with the former edging it due to its insanely fast fire rate. If you are starting out, then this gun may be your best SMG option as it is easier to control.

Nostalgic CoD fans will instantly recognize it as the UMP-45, which used to dominate lobbies in the original Modern Warfare 2 game and be many players’ gun of choice. It returns with its typical strengths of being mobile with a fast Time To Kill for aggressive running and gunning.

See the best Striker MW3 loadout here.

4. BAS-B

Activision

The BAS-B is the third strongest AR in the game, which is also very similar to the MCW but comes with a slower fire rate. It does however beat the MCW at long range with its steadier aim, but when roaming around the map it has proven to be fairly weak in closer/mid-range combat.

See the best BAS-B MW3 loadout here.

3. Rival-9

Activision

Another returning gun that has stormed to the top of the meta is the 2019 Modern Warfare CX-9 SMG, this time called the Rival-9. In MW3, the best SMG in the game is favored for its rapid-fire rate which is able to kill enemies fast as long as you hit your targets.

It is incredibly compact allowing players to quickly move around the map and excel in close-quarters combat. Although its long-range damage falls short, it still performs well in mid-range gunfights, making it a fairly strong all-round SMG.

See the best Rival-9 MW3 loadout here.

2. MTZ-556

Activision

Coming in at a close second is the MTZ-556, which has still proven itself to be a powerful CoD gun and fits a similar profile as the MCW.

It is an easy-to-use AR that has made it a popular choice since the beta, whose high fire rate, range, and damage make it equally as good for both long-range and close-quarters combat.

See the best MTZ-556 MW3 loadout here.

1. MCW

Activision

The fan-favorite and dominant ACR from the original Modern Warfare 2 game makes its return as the MCW. The gun boasts its infamous low recoil, high fire rate, and long damage range to make it the best gun to use in the game right now.

Since the beta launched it has been one of the top choices and it has continued to take over the meta due to its versatility and ability to win most gunfights at any range.

See the best MCW MW3 loadout here.

Overall, be sure to try out all the best weapons above to find the ones that suit you the most and help you storm to the top of the Modern Warfare 3 scoreboards.

Every Modern Warfare 3 gun ranked

Here’s the complete list with all the weapons available in the game ranked based on their effectiveness. Keep in mind that this doesn’t mean that the ones at the bottom are useless, it’s all up to the player’s style and abilities.

MCW MTZ-556 Rival-9 BAS-B Striker DG-58 KV Inhibitor Striker 9 Longbow Holger 556 WSP-9 Renetti SVA 545 KATT-AMR Pulemyot 762 Lockwood 680 Holger 26 MTZ Interceptor WSP Stinger Karambit Gutter Knife COR-45 DM56 AMR9 WSP Swarm FR 5.56 DG-58 LSW MTZ-762 Riveter MCW 6.8 Haymaker Bruen Mk9 KVO Enforcer TYR RGL-80 Sidewinder

Sledgehammer Games is bound to make changes and tweaks to guns as they try their best to balance the meta. We will be sure to keep you updated on the best guns to use in MW3 as changes are made.

For more, make sure to check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.

