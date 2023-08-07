All Modern Warfare 3 weapons & streaks: Every leaked MW3 gun

Modern Warfare 3 still hasn’t officially been announced by Activision, but a number of huge leaks have already come out about the upcoming Call of Duty title, including a large selection of weapons and killstreaks. Here are all of the MW3 weapon leaks so far.

Every year, the new Call of Duty title brings a whole host of new content, and one of the most important features is the weaponry in use. With throwback guns for nostalgic players and new weapons to dominate the battlefield, there is expected to be some fun and interesting additions to Modern Warfare 3 when it launches later this year.

With many long-time players hoping to see the return of popular MW3 (2011) weapons such as the MSR sniper rifle, the MP7 SMG, and the ACR 6.8 assault rifle, there have been a number of guns leaked that players have picked up on.

Here’s what we know.

All Modern Warfare 3 leaked weapons & streaks so far

Assault Rifles

AK-556 (AK-102)

CDG-58

Anvil-B

MCW (ACR)

Holger (G36C)

MTZ-556 (CZ Bren)

SMGs

Rival-9 (Skorpion Evo)

Striker 45 (LWRC SMG 45)

Lach-9 (LWRC SMG 9)

WSP-9 (Uzi)

SAR-9 (SAR 109T)

Battle Rifles

MTZ-762 (CZ Bren 2)

BAS B (SIG MCX Spear)

Bushmaster ACR

XM5

DMR

CZ Bren DMR

ACR DMR

SL8

SVK

Sniper Rifles

KVB-73

KVS Terminus (RSASS)

AMR-50

“CDelta”, possibly MSR

LMGs

MG 36

QBZ 95 LSW

PKM

PKP

FN EVOLYS

Shotguns

Unnamed Pump Shotgun

Unnamed semi-auto shotgun

Pistols

Glock 21

Micro Uzi

RHs 12

M93 Raffica

Killstreaks

UAV

Switchblade Drone

Cruise Missile

LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Device)

Chopper Gunner

The full MW3 reveal event has been leaked to take place on August 17, so there’s not too long left to wait before we know for sure what’s coming and get a better idea of what’s to come in the upcoming title.

Be sure to check out everything we know about MW3 so far to stay up to date on the game.