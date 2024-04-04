How to unlock all new MW3 Season 3 Perks

MW3’s Season 3 update has arrived, and it brought with it five new Perks, so here is all you need to know about how to unlock them.

MW3’s Season 3 update has finally arrived, and in tow a plethora of new content, from new maps, classic weapons returning, weapon balances, and five new Perks to try out.

So if you were looking to see what these new Perks are, and how to unlock them, here is all you need to know.

How to unlock MW3 Compression Carrier Perk

You will need to complete eight Daily Challengers with the Compression Carrier Perk as your Active Armory Unlock System to unlock the Compression Carrier Perk.

The Perk is great for players who like to take gunfights in quick succession as it heals you up quickly.

Immediately regen health after a Primary, Secondary, or Throwing Knife kill. Objective captures also trigger health regen.

Reduces strength of enemy Sten, Flash, and Gas Grenades

Immunity to Shock, EMP, and Snapshot Grenades

Removes: Tactical Equipment and Field Upgrade

How to unlock MW3 Modular Assault Rig Perk

You will need to complete five Daily Challengers with the Modular Assault Rig Perk as your Active Armory Unlock System to unlock the Modular Assault Rig Perk.

The new Perk is perfect for players who want all the ammo they can get for Lethals and Tacticals.

Deploy with max ammo for all Primary Weapons and pistols

Resupply Lethals and Tacticals from dead players

Adds: 2x Tactical Equipment and 2x Lethal Equipment

How to unlock MW3 Gunslinger Vest Perk

You will need to complete eight Daily Challenges with the Gunslinger Vest Perk as your Active Armory Unlock System to unlock the Gunslinger Vest Perk.

If you love using secondary weapons, the Gunslinger Vest Perk is perfect as all its buffs only apply to secondary weapons

Refreshes stamina after a kill

Improved reload speed

Reload while sprinting

Increases weapon swap speed by a minimum of 40% (swap speed bonus differs between weapons)

Deploy with max ammo for all pistols

Removes: Primary Weapon

Adds: Extra Gear Perk and 2x Tactical Equipment

How to get MW3 Reinforced Boots Perk

You will need to complete five Daily Challenges with the Reinforced Boots Perk as your Active Armory Unlock System to unlock the Reinforced Boots Perk.

The Perk when equipped simply allows the user to not be slowed down by any enemy equipment by making players “immune to movement reduction effects”

How to get MW3 High-Gain Antenna Perk

You will need to complete five Daily Challenges with the High-Gain Antenna Perk as your Active Armory Unlock system to unlock the High-Gain Antenna Perk.

If you’re an intel gathering lover, the High-Gain Antenna Perk is perfect as it makes it easy to find where enemies are