How to unlock all new MW3 Season 3 Perks

How to unlock all new MW3 Season 3 PerksActivision
MW3’s Season 3 update has arrived, and it brought with it five new Perks, so here is all you need to know about how to unlock them.
MW3’s Season 3 update has finally arrived, and in tow a plethora of new content, from new maps, classic weapons returning, weapon balances, and five new Perks to try out.
So if you were looking to see what these new Perks are, and how to unlock them, here is all you need to know.
How to unlock MW3 Compression Carrier Perk
You will need to complete eight Daily Challengers with the Compression Carrier Perk as your Active Armory Unlock System to unlock the Compression Carrier Perk.
The Perk is great for players who like to take gunfights in quick succession as it heals you up quickly.
- Immediately regen health after a Primary, Secondary, or Throwing Knife kill. Objective captures also trigger health regen.
- Reduces strength of enemy Sten, Flash, and Gas Grenades
- Immunity to Shock, EMP, and Snapshot Grenades
Removes: Tactical Equipment and Field Upgrade
How to unlock MW3 Modular Assault Rig Perk
You will need to complete five Daily Challengers with the Modular Assault Rig Perk as your Active Armory Unlock System to unlock the Modular Assault Rig Perk.
The new Perk is perfect for players who want all the ammo they can get for Lethals and Tacticals.
- Deploy with max ammo for all Primary Weapons and pistols
- Resupply Lethals and Tacticals from dead players
Adds: 2x Tactical Equipment and 2x Lethal Equipment
How to unlock MW3 Gunslinger Vest Perk
You will need to complete eight Daily Challenges with the Gunslinger Vest Perk as your Active Armory Unlock System to unlock the Gunslinger Vest Perk.
If you love using secondary weapons, the Gunslinger Vest Perk is perfect as all its buffs only apply to secondary weapons
- Refreshes stamina after a kill
- Improved reload speed
- Reload while sprinting
- Increases weapon swap speed by a minimum of 40% (swap speed bonus differs between weapons)
- Deploy with max ammo for all pistols
Removes: Primary Weapon
Adds: Extra Gear Perk and 2x Tactical Equipment
How to get MW3 Reinforced Boots Perk
You will need to complete five Daily Challenges with the Reinforced Boots Perk as your Active Armory Unlock System to unlock the Reinforced Boots Perk.
The Perk when equipped simply allows the user to not be slowed down by any enemy equipment by making players “immune to movement reduction effects”
How to get MW3 High-Gain Antenna Perk
You will need to complete five Daily Challenges with the High-Gain Antenna Perk as your Active Armory Unlock system to unlock the High-Gain Antenna Perk.
If you’re an intel gathering lover, the High-Gain Antenna Perk is perfect as it makes it easy to find where enemies are
- The minimap is zoomed out for you and nearby allies
- Enemies firing unsilenced weapons remain on the minimap for longer for you and nearby allies if a nearby ally has CCT Comms Vest Perk
- You and nearby allies see nearby ally radar pings from Data Jacker and compass indicators from nearby ally Signal Jammers