How to unlock all Modern Warfare 3 weapons: Ranks & Armory Unlocks explained

Modern Warfare 3 is finally here, bringing more fresh content to the new Modern Warfare reboot trilogy that fans are already in love with. One major change from Modern Warfare 2, however, is the weapon unlocking system, foregoing the platforms for something a little easier to get your head around. Here’s how and when you can unlock all of the weapons in MW3.

The platform system in Modern Warfare 2 drew much debate from players, with some loving the chance to grind all different weapons to unlock others, while some felt that it was too confusing to fully understand.

While there were initially concerns that this would be carrying over to MW3, we now know that it hasn’t and has been replaced by a hybrid system that combines the traditional levelling up with new Armory Unlocks.

Here’s how you can unlock every weapon in Modern Warfare 3.

Activision There are all new ways to unlock weapons in Modern Warfare 3.

Unlock all Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3

Weapon Unlock Requirement SVA 545 Level 4 MTZ-556 Level 12 Holger 556 Level 37 MCW Level 44 DG-58 Armory Unlocks (Level 25) FR 5.56 Armory Unlocks (Level 25)

Unlock all Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 3

Weapon Unlock Requirement Bas-B Level 17 Sidewinder Armory Unlocks (Level 25) MTZ-762 Armory Unlocks (Level 25)

Unlock all Submachine Guns in Modern Warfare 3

Weapon Unlock Requirement Striker Level 4 WSP Swarm Level 27 AMR9 Level 55 OR purchase Vault Edition WSP-9 Armory Unlocks (Level 25) Rival-9 Armory Unlocks (Level 25) Striker 9 Armory Unlocks (Level 25)

Unlock all Shotguns in Modern Warfare 3

Weapon Unlock Requirement Lockwood 680 Level 4 Haymaker Level 39 Riveter Armory Unlocks (Level 25) OR purchase Vault Edition

Unlock all LMGs in Modern Warfare 3

Weapon Unlock Requirement Pulemyot 762 Level 4 DG-58 LSW Level 7 Holger 26 Armory Unlocks (Level 25) Bruen Mk9 Level 31

Unlock all Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3

Weapon Unlock Requirement KVD Enforcer Level 4 MCW 6.8 Armory Unlocks (Level 25) DM56 Armory Unlocks (Level 25) MTZ Interceptor Armory Unlocks (Level 25)

Unlock all Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3

Weapon Unlock Requirement Katt-AMR Level 4 Longbow Armory Unlocks (Level 25) OR purchase Vault Edition KV Inhibitor Armory Unlocks (Level 25)

What are Armory Unlocks?

Activision

Weapons locked in the Armory are a little more difficult to get as they don’t require you to simply reach a certain level then become available to use.

To access the Armory Unlock weapons in Modern Warfare 3, reach Level 25, select the desired weapon you want to unlock, and successfully complete three Daily Challenges.

Upon completion of the three Daily Challenges, victories will subsequently be recognized as additional challenges completed.

