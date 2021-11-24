Battlefield 2042 Nov 25 update patch notes: Hovercraft nerfs, bloom fixes, more

The next major Battlefield 2042 update is locked in for November 25 as Electronic Arts look to fix weapon bloom, nerf Hovercrafts, and improve performance across the board.

After a brief early access period, the full launch of Battlefield 2042 is now behind us. Just days into the release and the second patch has already been scheduled for November 25.

While the first update targeted network issues and overall performance, the second update dives into key gameplay changes.

From weapon balancing to vehicle changes and plenty more, here’s a complete overview of Battlefield 2042’s November 25 update.

Hovercraft nerfs in new Battlefield 2042 update

It’s no secret that Hovercrafts have been the most powerful vehicles in Battlefield 2042 since early access kicked off. Just hours into the experience and top names like Shroud were already highlighting how “broken” they were.

After teasing changes on the way, we now know exactly how the Hovercraft is being nerfed. Not only is the vehicle’s health being balanced, but so too is its weaponry, EA confirmed.

While no specific values were outlined, we also know that similar nerfs are locked in for the MD540 Nightbird as well.

We’ll keep you posted here if specific details emerge in the coming days.

Bloom reduced in Battlefield 2042

Another key issue in Battlefield 2042 has been weapon bloom. Many players have already grown frustrated with the randomized accuracy mechanic as it can “reward bad players.”

“We have observed that on many weapons, predominantly on Assault Rifles, that spread tends to be too high,” EA explained. “Weapons miss more often than they really should which makes for an unsatisfying experience and can feel unfair.”

As a result, the devs have made a “series of adjustments to greatly reduce the impact of spread.” Moving forward, lining up a perfect shot should feel more rewarding.

Full Battlefield 2042 Update #2 patch notes:

While we don’t quite have the full patch notes just yet, EA has given us a ton of early intel to go off. So below is a complete look at everything we know for certain about Battlefield 2042 Update #2.

Spawns

We’re seeing that on rare occasions that you’re unable to spawn on the server with your intended loadout. We believe we’ve discovered the issue and it will be fixed in our Update #2 on November 25.

As a precaution, we have added a new safety feature in our next update which ensures you’ll always directly respawn after 30 seconds have elapsed.

Gunplay

Reduced spread globally when zoomed and moving

Improved stationary zoomed accuracy for many weapons

Spread now decreases faster and earlier when pacing shots. This means more success with single-fire or short bursts.

Increased PP-29 vertical recoil to ensure that the weapon does not overperform when engaging outside of its intended combat range

Vehicles

Vehicle Balancing for the LCAA Hovercraft and MD540 Nightbird

General gameplay