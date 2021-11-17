Best LCMG Battlefield 2042 class setup: Attachments, Gear, Specialists, more

The LCMG packs a punch in Battlefield 2042 and can be absolutely lethal at medium range with the correct class setup, so which attachments, Specialist, and gear should you pair with the weapon?

While some Battlefield 2042 players love the mobility of the PBX-45, others prefer to beam down enemies at medium to long range with a powerful LMG, and that’s exactly what the LCMG does best.

This bulky weapon may come at the cost of some movement speed, but it makes up for it with its lethal TTK and accuracy with the right attachments.

To make sure you always come out on top against your opponents with this top-tier LMG, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the best LCMG setup possible in Battlefield 2042.

Best LCMG class in Battlefield 2042

LCMG Attachments

Sight: 8R Holo

8R Holo Ammunition: High Power

High Power Underbarrel: Cobra Grip

Cobra Grip Barrel: Extended Barrel

First of all, you’ll want to equip a scope that makes it easy to beam players down from afar and although there are a few options, we’ve gone for the 8R Holo. While some players will prefer the zoom of the Ghost Hybrid 1.25-2.5x, the 8R Holo is an alternative that makes your gun competitive at both close quarters and medium range.

After that, you’ll want to utilize the High-Power ammunition attachment to increase the LCMG’s effective damage range, making it easier to land lethal shots from long distances. Although this does increase the gun’s recoil, that can be accounted for with the correct underbarrel.

Increasing control significantly while static, the Cobra Grip is perfect for the LCMG as the weapon thrives when used in power positions. Equipping this attachment will ensure you hit your shots consistently and pick off enemies from a distance.

Finally, round off the setup with the Extended Barrel to boost the gun’s projectile velocity and power at long range.

Best LCMG class in Battlefield 2042 (Gear & Specialists)

As you’ll be looking to hold vantage points and seek out power positions, threats from the air will always be an issue. So, to counter any pilots that decide to cause you any trouble, take the FXM-33 AA Missile in your gear slot to take them out in an instant.

It shouldn’t take you too long to unlock as it’s available at Level 2, just make sure to lock onto your target before firing, or it may miss completely.

For the Specialist, we recommend taking Mackay, as the LCMG’s lack of mobility can be made up for with his useful Grapple Hook. Not only that, it makes it easy to reach high points on the map, allowing you to rain down bullets on your opponents from above.

LCMG loadout stats

Firepower: 61

61 Accuracy: 58

58 Range: 59

59 Handling: 44

44 Rate of Fire: 550

550 Magazine Size: 100

100 Fire Modes: Full Auto | Single Fire

Full Auto | Single Fire Zoom Level: 1.50

So, that’s everything there is to know about our ultimate LCMG class in Battlefield 2042. With this setup, you’ll be a force to be reckoned with, no matter who decides to take you on.

