Battlefield 2042 Nov 18 update patch notes: Stuttering fixes, lag issues, more

Just hours out from the full launch of Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts have detailed the first update in early access, fixing key bugs, improving performance, and ironing out some network issues.

With Battlefield 2042’s early access period winding down, EA has just announced the first patch ahead of the game’s full release on November 19. While plenty have chimed in with their fair share of complaints on gameplay issues, this update hones in on performance instead.

From stuttering to network problems, here’s a full rundown on all the biggest Battlefield 2042 changes in the November 18 update.

What’s fixed? 🛠️ Fixes targeted at improving Server Stability and instances of Rubber Banding 💽 Fixes for Hazard Zone, including improvements to Specialist Selection on PC 🛡 Fixes helping to smooth out the experience ahead of World Wide Launch Notes: https://t.co/ltGg5QVZXn — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) November 17, 2021

Topping the first Battlefield 2042 patch are ‘server-side upgrades’ to mitigate rubber banding issues. Network issues have been quite prevalent in All-Out Warfare specifically, but these improvements should ‘reduce’ how often you notice them.

Next up, performance should be smoother on the Breakaway map moving forward. The snowy map suffered from stuttering issues in early access, especially after Silo’s were destroyed. EA has addressed this issue in the new update.

Furthermore, a handful of UI improvements have been implemented, Hazard Zone’s map should work as intended, and PC players are now able to lock in their Specialists with a simple click, rather than tapping the spacebar.

EA has teased another two updates to follow in the next 30 days. We’ll be sure to keep you posted with all the latest changes as new updates are announced.

This initial set of Battlefield changes will be live across all platforms at 1AM PT on November 18, following an hour of downtime.

Full Battlefield 2042 November 17 patch notes

Fixes, Changes, and Improvements