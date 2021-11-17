Best AK-24 Loadout Battlefield 2042: Attachments, secondary & stats

The AK-24 is a workhorse in Battlefield 2042 and, with the right attachments, it can carry you through almost any situation.

There are a ton of different weapons in Battlefield 2042, and each is designed with a certain playstyle in mind. Assault rifles are an all-around option that can perform in practically any situation you can think of.

Each kind of assault rifle brings its own strengths to the table and the AK-24 boasts the highest base Range stats of all the different models in the game. With the right loadout, this beast can be tamed to take out almost anything your enemies can throw at it.

Advertisement

Best AK-24 attachments

Attachments

Sight: Maul Hybrid

Maul Hybrid Ammunition: High-Power Extended

High-Power Extended Underbarrel: Cobra Grip

Cobra Grip Barrel: Warhawk Compensator

With high-powered rounds you do gain a bit of recoil, but with the AK it’s definitely worth it. The Cobra Grip will also help deal with this, as it gives an accuracy boost while standing still.

Using this setup though you will want to look out for close-range combat situations. You’ll definitely have the firepower to take anyone one, but a lot of enemies will be able to ADS quicker than you, so keep that in mind.

So, just keep enemies at mid to long ranges, and you should have no problem showing them what the AK is really capable of.

Advertisement

Best AK-24 secondary & loadout

The best handgun to take into combat with this AK loadout is the MP28. Like the AK-27, it’s far and away the best gun in its category and helps make up for the assault rifle’s deficiencies at close ranges.

Pair it with a frag grenade to really put a hurting on the other team, and an IBA armor plate to give yourself just a bit more HP in a fight.

AK-24 loadout stats

AK-24 Base stats

Firepower: 52

Accuracy: 46

Range: 60

Handling: 48

Rate of Fire: 650 RPM

Magazine Size: 30

Fire Modes: Single Fire | Burst | Full Auto

Zoom Level: 1.25

Best AK-24 loadout stats

Sight: Maul Hybrid 1.5-3x (+3 Range, -3 Handling)

Ammunition: High-Power Extended (+5 Firepower, +5 Accuracy, +5 Range, -5 Handling)

Underbarrel: Cobra Grip (+5 Accuracy, +2 Range)

Barrel: Warhawk Compensator (+2 Accuracy)

AK-24 loadout total stats