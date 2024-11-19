Black Ops 6 players hit out at “stealth nerf” to fan-favorite streaks

Black Ops 6 players have hit out at a “stealth nerf” to some of their favorite scorestreaks in the game, urging Treyarch to revert a few things.

It’s been a few weeks since Black Ops 6 launched to pretty high praise from Call of Duty fans. The new omnimovement system and single-player campaign were the early winners, with multiplayer having a few more headaches than normal.

Since that initial launch, we’ve had a few updates. These have big sweeping changes like Season 1, while others have been smaller hotfixes. We’ve also had the integration with Warzone too, but that hasn’t gone as smoothly as fans as planned.

Those changes have changed the game in some good ways and, of course, some negative ways as well.

The latest tweak to cause some problems relates to the popular UAV and Counter UAV streaks that have been ever-presents in COD. they’ve had their score values lowered in Black Ops 6, meaning you get 5 XP for calling one instead of the previous 15 XP.

“The UAVs and CUAVs have been stealth nerfed in so many ways that it’s painful,” Redditor General_Khanners complained. “The time in the air has been cut dramatically, and they only provide 5 Score, so it’s literally more helpful to the enemy team for them to shoot down than it is for me to call it in for my team.”

Activision The UAV has been a staple in COD, but has issues in Black Ops 6.

Other fans quickly agreed as well. “The score streak system is all around stupid and I don’t like it,” one added. “I saw the reduction to 5 score last night and that really hurt. You used to be able to call in a uav/cuav and ride the assists all the way to the care package,” another commented.

“I used to run UAV/CUAV/HARP. People haven’t been mentioning this too much, but the HARP had a point reduction down to +5 as well. For something like a HARP that seems insane to me,” another added.

Some fans argued that the UAV has been too “overpowered” and needed a nerf. However, some questioned Treyarch’s “war” on reducing XP.

There have been plenty of complaints on the XP grind being a slog, especially from players who focus on objectives. Treyarch will need to consider a change before long.