Black Ops 6 Nov 8 update patch notes: Recon combat speciality nerf & XP fix

Black Ops 6 dished out another nerf to the Recon Combat Speciality and fixed an issue preventing players from earning the proper amount of XP in the most recent update.

As part of the Nov. 4 update, Treyarch listened to community feedback and nerfed the Recon Combat Speciality. It essentially provides a few seconds of wallhacks after you spawn, so the update reduced it’s duration from two seconds to 1.5.

That nerf didn’t do enough, as there still wasn’t any way to counter the annoying ability. There still isn’t a viable counter, but the latest update at least reduces the duration even further from 1.5 to one second. It remains to be seen if this update will finally put the ability in a more balanced place.

Meanwhile, players have raised concerns about it taking too long to level up their weapons. Double XP helped expedite that process, but in the aftermath of the event, frustrations still remain. The development team responded by adjusting XP gain from specific game modes in this update.

Here are the full patch notes.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Lowtown Addressed an issue where players could get outside of the intended playspace on Lowtown.



Featured Playlists

Stakeout 24/7

10v10 Moshpit Maps: Red Card, Rewind, Vault, Vorkuta, Lowtown, Derelict, Skyline, Scud, Nuketown Modes: TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint



These Featured Playlists are scheduled to go live at 10 AM PT which is after the publication of these notes.

Perks

Recon Combat Specialty Further reduced the duration that enemies are highlighted after respawning from 1.5 to 1 seconds.



We will continue to monitor data and feedback on Combat Specialties throughout post-launch.

XP Earn Rates

Resolved an issue where match bonus was being improperly scaled across game modes.

Resolved an issue where match bonus was not consistently being awarded in Search and Destroy.

Challenges

Removed the “Get 50 Eliminations using Weapons with no Attachments” Daily Challenge.

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

ZOMBIES

Weapons

Resolved an issue where weapons with a default scope would show an extra attachment pip when viewed in game.

Gunsmith

Resolved an issue where the players Multiplayer Loadout would be present when previewing their Zombies Loadout.

Field Upgrades

Closed an exploit that allowed certain Field Upgrade Augment effects to persist beyond their intended duration.

Vehicles

Closed an exploit that allowed players to launch Tactical Rafts into the air on Terminus.

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

