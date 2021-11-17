Best PBX-45 Battlefield 2042 class setup: Attachments, Gear, Specialists, more

The PBX-45 in Battlefield 2042 is among the fastest-firing SMGs in the game, and with the right setup, it can easily help you mow down entire squads. From the strongest Specialists to pair it with to the best set of Attachments, we’ve got everything you need to know.

If pushing the pace is how you prefer to play Battlefield, it’s likely you’re always carrying an SMG. While they’re not the most accurate guns by any stretch, they’re more than capable of lightning-quick kills.

The PBX-45 is the very first SMG unlocked in Battlefield 2042, meaning it’s the first you can start upgrading. Every kill gets you closer to better attachments and a more well-rounded setup.

To get you piling up insane kill-feeds in no time at all, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the best PBX-45 setup possible in Battlefield 2042.

Best PBX-45 class in Battlefield 2042

Sight: DD Holo

Ammunition: Close Combat

Close Combat Underbarrel: LS-1 Laser Sight

LS-1 Laser Sight Barrel: Arcom Tactical Muzzle Brake

Given the PBX-45 is extremely hard to aim by default, the best choice is to lean into its strengths, rather than try to counter its weaknesses. That means improving fire rate and agility above all else.

So first up we have the DD Holo Sight to keep you feeling quick on the draw. It’s a simple optic but one that doesn’t come with any major downsides. You won’t be aiming down the sights with every engagement, but when you do, this attachment will keep your shots on target.

Next is the Close Combat Ammunition type, which focuses on a few key improvements. Rate of fire is the most important buff here, as with any SMG build, you want to be killing foes as quickly as possible. It also comes with improved reload speed and slightly better recoil control to boot.

The LS-1 Laser Sight is next in line as this attachment aims to buff your hipfire accuracy. With this pick, you’ll rarely need to aim in close-range battles. Firing from the hip is incredibly precise and you can maintain full movement speed throughout.

Last comes the Arcom Tactical Muzzle Brake Barrel to help with vertical recoil control. It’s not a hugely important category, but the right SMG Barrel still contributes to making this the strongest PBX-45 setup possible.

Best PBX-45 class in Battlefield 2042 (Gear & Specialists)

Seeing as you’ll be on the move at all times with this class, there’s no better Gear than the IBA Armor Plate. This pick helps you survive a few extra bullets, and while it may not seem all that significant, it could be the difference between winning and losing a fight.

Better yet, you spawn in with two Armor Plates available. This means you can absorb some damage in one engagement, then restock back to maximum durability before the next.

Rounding out this PBX-45 setup, it’s crucial to pick the right Specialists for the job. We’ve gone with Mackay for one simple reason: better movement speed.

Although the Grappling Hook won’t change your playstyle, Mackay’s passive ability is among the best in the game. Faster movement speed while aiming makes it that much easier to duke your opponents and strafe to an easy gunfight win.

Best PBX-45 loadout stats

Firepower: 30

30 Accuracy: 40

40 Range: 42

42 Handling: 60

60 Rate of Fire: 800

800 Magazine Size: 30

30 Fire Modes: Full Auto | Single Fire

Full Auto | Single Fire Zoom Level: 1.25

So that’s everything there is to know about our ultimate PBX-45 class in Battlefield 2042. With this setup, you’ll be nearly unstoppable as one of the fastest SMG slayers on the map.