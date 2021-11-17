Best K30 Battlefield 2042 class setup: Attachments, Gear, Specialists, more

The K30 is the perfect weapon for players who prefer an aggressive playstyle and enjoy taking gunfights at close quarters, but which attachments, Specialist, and gear should you pair with the SMG?

Choosing a weapon to use in Battlefield 2042 can be incredibly difficult as there are so many options that all have different strengths and weaknesses.

However, in the end, it all comes down to playstyle and how you prefer to engage your enemy in gunfights. So, for anyone that’s aggressive and loves putting pressure on their opponents, it may be time for you to pick up the K30.

This pint-sized SMG packs a punch at close quarters and provides a huge amount of mobility with a top-tier setup. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, and we’ll even go over which Specialist synergizes best with the class.

Contents

Best K30 class in Battlefield 2042

K30 Attachments

Sight: Fusion Holo

Ammunition: Extended Mag

Underbarrel: Cobra Grip

Barrel: GKU Suppressor

First of all, you’ll want to use the Fusion Holo sight to ensure you’re landing every single one of your bullets in close-quarter gunfights. As it’s likely you’ll be running around a lot, you need a clear optic that makes it simple to lock onto your opponents.

Next, utilize the Extended Mag in the ammunition slot to increase recoil control, reload speed, and of course, fire rate. This attachment improves on everything the K30 already does well, so it’s essential to push the SMG to its limits and make it as strong as possible.

For the underbarrel, go with the Cobra Grip to increase your overall accuracy and bolster the gun’s recoil.

Finally, pick up the GKU Suppressor to ensure your gunfire doesn’t reveal your position on the minimap. This may seem unimportant, but when you’re looking for a flank and want to take out multiple enemies, it can be a huge difference-maker.

Best K30 class in Battlefield 2042 (Gear & Specialists)

While you’re going on a rampage with the K30, it’s likely you’ll be taking damage from your opponents. So, it makes sense to run gear that can help mitigate this, and that’s where the IBA Armor Plate comes into play. Although it may only help you survive a few extra bullets, this could mean the difference between life and death in a lot of close-quarter skirmishes.

As a result of the K30’s extremely high fire rate, the weapon runs out of ammo a lot and that has the potential to slow you down. Therefore, we recommend using the Specialist Angel so you can re-supply quickly, and never have to worry about shooting too many enemies.

K30 loadout stats

Firepower: 35

35 Accuracy: 54

54 Range: 41

41 Handling: 68

68 Rate of Fire: 1150

1150 Magazine Size: 20

20 Fire Modes: Full Auto | Single Fire

Full Auto | Single Fire Zoom Level: 1.25

So, that’s everything there is to know about our ultimate K30 class in Battlefield 2042. With this setup, you’ll be able to aggressively push enemies and take them out in an instant.

