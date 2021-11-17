Best DM7 Loadout Battlefield 2042: Attachments, secondary & stats

Expansive fights in Battlefield 2042 can go much easier with a DM7 that has all the attachments to give players the best loadout to handle long-range combat.

There are plenty of weapons in Battlefield 2042 and each is designed to suit different playstyles or situations that could crop up. Even the small maps in the game have long sightlines to take advantage of, so it’s easy to consider assault and marksman rifles to help out.

This is where players could eye guns like the DM7, SVK and AK-24, in some instances. But each of them delivers on firepower with sacrifices to mobility, so it will come down to the specific loadout you take to the battlegrounds.

Best DM7 loadout attachments

Attachments

Sight: Maul Hybrid 1.5-3x

Ammunition: High-Power

Underbarrel: LWG Grip

Barrel: Extended Barrel

There are better long-range options than the DM7 and more ideal close-range options too. So hitting a sweet spot with the semi-automatic will offer more flexibility depending on the objective.

This gun is heavy and usually kills an opponent with three shots. You can get a lot of mileage out of it with this loadout from multiple ranges.

Trigger discipline is key and the LWG Grip will give you extra stability when standing to pick off your next target.

Best DM7 secondary & loadout

The best secondary to take with a DM7 loadout is the G57 handgun that packs enough of a punch should anyone get too close.

To compensate for a long-range rifle that leaves you vulnerable in close-range situations, the G57 gives you ample mobility in a sticky situation.

Pair it with a smoke grenade for quick getaways or an Insertion Beacon to create your own hot zones to lure in enemies.

DM7 loadout stats

DM7 Base stats

Firepower: 70

Accuracy: 64

Range: 63

Handling: 41

Rate of Fire: 300

Magazine Size: 15

Fire Modes: Single Fire

Zoom Level: 2.00

Best DM7 loadout stats

Sight: Maul Hybrid 1.5-3x (+3 Range, -3 Handling)

Ammunition: High-Power (+5 Firepower, +5 Accuracy, +5 Range, -5

Handling)

Underbarrel: LWG Grip (+5 Accuracy, +2 Range)

Barrel: Extended Barrel (+5 Accuracy, +5 Range, -5 Handling)

DM7 loadout total stats