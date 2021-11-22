Best SVK Battlefield 2042 class setup: Attachments, Gear, Specialists, more

Battlefield 2042 has a wealth of weapons on offer, but the SVK can be turned into a devastating addition to your loadout with a few tweaks.

You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting your Battlefield 2042 class for the first time. The Battlefield franchise is known for excellent sniping, and while it may be tempting to settle back into that class, it is worth considering a switch to the Marksman Rifle class instead.

If you decide to make the switch, the SVK is at the top of the line and a worthy companion to do battle with.

Offering players a balance between picking off foes at a distance and decent mid-range damage, the SVK is one of the game’s best weapons, but you can make some tweaks to make it even better,

Best SVK attachments

Sight: SDB 10x

Ammunition: Standard Issue / Extended Mag

Underbarrel: Champion Muzzle Break

Barrel: ADR Bipod

Like the art of sniping, mastering the SVK can be challenging as it requires a steady hand to down your enemies. With bullet deviation continuing to play a big part in landing that killing blow, we recommend using the SDB 10x sight to line up your shots. Giving you more coverage on targets across the map, this optic will ensure you’re able to spot foes with increased visibility.

Ammunition-wise, the SVK benefits from sticking to traditional bullets as opposed to Anti Armor choices. This one is more of a preference, but the Standard or Extended Mag is a fine choice for this weapon, especially if you want the increased capacity.

The Champion Muzzle Break will add 20 points to your range and accuracy respectively, making long-range skirmishes a walk in the park. This will add some vertical recoil to the weapon, which makes the ADR Bipod an essential component to combating recoil and weapon sway.

Best SVK class in Battlefield 2042 (Gear & Specialists)

As the SVK gives players the chance to reign in their sniping skills, while pushing up the map, you’ll be burning through ammunition at a fast pace.

It can be annoying to find squad members willing to give up their resources – so equipping the Ammo Crate is essential for keeping yourself in the fight. Not only will this replenish your weapon, but it will also fill your grenades back up too, as well as a neat XP bonus for helping your allies.

With 10 specialists to choose from within Battlefield 2042, it can be difficult to narrow your choice down. However, in the case of this SVK loadout, you’ll be doing yourself a favor by choosing Ji-Soo Paik. As part of the Recon Specialist skillset, Paik’s traits offer the EMG X-Scanner and Threat Perception.

The former will allow to highlight nearby enemies for a short duration, in a UAV-like fashion. The EMG X-Scanner is a great tool when it comes to tagging rivals, as this will mark your foes through surfaces if Paik has been spotted.

SVK loadout stats

Firepower: 75

75 Accuracy: 66

66 Range: 73

73 Handling: 31

31 Rate of Fire: 180

180 Magazine Size: 5

5 Fire Modes: Single Fire

Single Fire Zoom Level: 4.00

And there you have it – now you can run an incredible SVK loadout within Battlefield 2042. Go out there and lead your team to victory.