Battlefield 2042 hotfix update 3.1: What to expect from latest patch

The rocky launch for Battlefield 2042 continues as the most recent update caused as many issues as it fixed. As a result, DICE are hard at work on another smaller hotfix update for the game that should address some key problems.

EA can’t catch a break with Battlefield 2042 it seems as its problems continue to mount. Between an invisibility glitch and players launching themselves high into the air, BF 2042 seems to be quite buggy at present.

This has resulted in several major updates for the game, with #3 being the latest one. However, as well as the game still being rife with issues, the recent update also seems to have caused new problems too. Luckily, DICE are already on the case and are preparing a 3.1 patch.

Advertisement

When is the Battlefield 2042 hotfix update 3.1 going to release?

Currently, we are unable to determine when this 3.1 update might release. But given the relatively smaller size of the update compared to the much larger patches, we don’t expect it to be too long until it’s out in the wild.

Given how eager EA and DICE are to get Battlefield 2042 to the levels that players expect, we assume that news will be here sooner rather than later.

What things will the Battlefield 3.1 update address?

Twitter page Battlefield Bulletin has reported several of the key things that going to be fixed in the 3.1 update.

Empty loadouts

Players have been complaining recently that their loadouts were not appearing on the deployment screen. As such, it prevents players from selecting any weapons, and the 3.1 update aims to fix this.

Advertisement

Medic indicator

The role of a medic in the team cannot be understated. This is why it’s been frustrating for players that have had some trouble correctly identifying how far away a nearby medic really is. DICE are aware of this and are trying to fix the numbers to be precise.

Crossplay

Battlefield 2042 is one of the beneficiaries of the modern-day push towards crossplay. PlayStation and Xbox users can play against or alongside each other for instance. But the game has no current way to turn it off, and the 3.1 hotfix looks to add a toggle to turn it off.

Invisibility glitch

The aforementioned invisibility glitch is proving to be particularly pesky in games of Battlefield 2042. It’s already well-documented, and players will soon not be able to take advantage of this broken mechanic.

Advertisement

Proximity Sensor nerf

At present, the Prox Sensor is maybe a bit too OP in its current form. The devs are very much aware of this though, and according to Lead Game Designer Florian – DRUNKKZ3 at DICE: “It’s going to get nerfed quite a bit in the next update so it should become a lot more situational.”

Reduced spread & hit detection improved

Weapon spread and bloom have been a big talking point in the Battlefield community. 3.1 aims to clamp down on this, and it will also boost hit detection at longer ranges too.

M5C Bolte tuning

It’s no secret that some of Battlefield’s vehicles have some devastating weapons and firepower. The M5C Bolte is a prime example of this. But the devs have confirmed that some weapon tuning is on the way for the M5C Bolte Light Tank.

Advertisement

Battlefield 2042 still needs a hefty amount of fixes to get the game more consistent. We covered these details in our extensive Battlefield 2042 review, and we expect EA and DICE to keep rolling them out.