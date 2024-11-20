Warzone gets big movement buffs making it more fluid than ever

A minor update went live in Warzone in the early hours of November 20, which could give the battle royale game the movement and speed update that many players have been waiting for.

With the integration of Black Ops 6 on November 14, omnimovement came to Warzone, and while it should have felt like a far superior, smoother experience, some players felt as though something was slightly off with the movement.

There’s a bit of a delay when trying to sprint and plate up, and “dead slides” have been a common occurrence in both Warzone and multiplayer, with players simply crouching when hitting the slide button.

Now, developers Raven Software and Treyarch have made a few changes to both games to make the process more fluid.

Here’s what they changed in the update:

Reduced the minimum sprint time required to perform the following actions: dive-to-prone or slide.

Fixed an issue that could result in being unable to sprint when performing several actions within a short amount of time.

They offered an explanation for these changes too, saying that “these changes apply to both Black Ops 6 and Warzone and should result in more responsive movements with fewer occurrences where players attempt to dive to prone or slide and instead crouch.”

Activision Movement should be even smoother in Warzone now.

Not only this, but Assault Rifles and Light Machine Guns in Warzone also got a 10% reload speed increase, allowing players to get back into the action that little bit quicker.

While players are already excited by this change, the number one issue most have complained about since the BO6 integration has been audio, which wasn’t addressed in the update. For now, you will just have to adopt the best audio settings and hope they get the job done.

This patch rolled out only a few hours after the November 19 update which saw the legacy MW3 Double XP tokens return to Warzone and Black Ops 6 after mass backlash.