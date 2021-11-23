Best DXR-1 Battlefield 2042 class setup: Attachments, Gear, Specialists, more

Battlefield 2042 gives players the chance to hone their sniping skills once again, and this DXR-1 loadout is the key to rising up the scoreboard. The DXR-1 is a powerhouse Sniper Rifle that shouldn’t be underestimated.

The scale of Battlefield 2042’s maps is awe-inspiring but leaves plenty of opportunities when it comes to picking off squads from a distance. If rushing the objective isn’t your playstyle, don’t worry, because taking up sniping can still afford you an action-packed experience.

The DXR-1 is quickly becoming a fan-favorite when it comes to Sniper Rifles, especially when it operates at its full potential.

Here’s how you can turn the DXR-1 into a no-brainer addition to your loadout.

Best DXR-1 attachments

Sight: BKS 8X

Ammunition: High Power

Underbarrel: Factory Mount

Barrel: Extended Barrel

It is truly remarkable what the DXR-1 Sniper Rifle is capable of – especially with these attachments. First off, you’ll want to equip the BKS 8X sight, as this is still one of the fastest scopes when it comes to ADS within Battlefield 2042.

To complement the quick ADS speed, make sure to use the High Power ammo, as this will decrease bullet drop and increase chest damage.

Your Underbarrel will remain the same, but when it comes to the Barrel itself – this is where things get interesting. Choose the Extended Barrel, as this will increase the DXR-1’s velocity, and combined with the High Power ammo, this packs a serious killing blow.

Best DXR-1 class in Battlefield 2042 (Gear & Specialists)

Now you’ve got the perfect DXR-1 ready for battle, your choice of Specialist is just as important. We recommend using Wikus ‘Casper’ Van Daele, who is a Recon Specialist equipped for dealing death from the shadows and hidden vantage points.

His Ghillie suit may stand out on maps like Breakaway, but as you can unlock more skins for Casper – you’ll have camouflage for every occasion.

Equipped with the OV-P Recon Drone, this is a fantastic gadget to scout out far away gunfights and unsuspecting enemies. This drone can tag rival players, as well as use EMP Darts to neutralize equipment. If you’re worried about enemies flanking your sniping spot, Casper also has the Movement Sensor trait, which will warn you of nearby foes.

DXR-1 loadout stats

Firepower: 95

95 Accuracy: 77

77 Range: 84

84 Handling: 22

22 Rate of Fire: 46

46 Magazine Size: 5

5 Fire Modes: Bolt Action

Bolt Action Zoom Level: 8.00

With this DXR-1 loadout, you’re ready to pin down your enemies across all modes in Battlefield 2042.

