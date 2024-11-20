Black Ops 6 November 19 update patch notes: Sprint buffs, Zombies spawn tweaks, more

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 just got its November 19 update. Here are the changes to Multiplayer and Zombies.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 continues Treyarch’s take on the world’s biggest FPS. While CoD is as popular as ever, there’s been mixed reception to the latest entry thanks to some unpopular nerfs and frustrating bugs.

In an effort to address some concerns, the game has received its second November 19 update going live mere hours after the first. Swift changes to the Multiplayer and Zombies modes aim to placate players.

We’ve gathered the patch notes for Black Ops 6 second round of November 19 updates.

Centering primarily around movement buffs to fix issues with sprinting, the 6PM PT November 19 update for Black Ops 6 also addresses problems with spawn rates in certain Zombies maps. As well as these changes, it makes more general fixes to the stability of the mode.

The patch notes are as follows:

Multiplayer

Movement

Players will no longer be taken out of sprint when taking forward-facing bullet damage with a Melee weapon equipped.

Reduced the minimum sprint time required to perform the following actions: dive-to-prone or slide.

Addressed an issue that could result in being unable to sprint when performing several actions within a short amount of time.

Zombies

Maps

Terminus Addressed an issue where zombies could spawn indefinitely.

Liberty Falls Addressed an issue where players would not be removed from a Chopper Gunner when starting the Main Quest Final Encounter.



Directed Mode

Exfil will now be triggered at the fifth hour of a Directed Mode Match due to a performance issue.

GobbleGums

Addressed an issue that allowed GobbleGums to persist indefinitely.

Stability