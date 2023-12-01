How to start the Baldur’s Gate 3 epilogue

Looking to see the new epilogue added in Baldur’s Gate 3 during its fifth major patch? Here’s how to access it.

Despite being in a lengthy early access period, Larian Studios was far from done when Baldur’s Gate 3 was fully released in August. Since it came out, the game has recieved regular updates and patches, to help introduce highly anticipated elements and any bug fixes that were needed.

Now, a new patch has arrived, adding in a touching epilogue hosted by Withers. However, since it’s new, many are wondering how they can start and gain access to the epilogue. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get hold of the epilogue in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to access the epilogue in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios Withers’ epilogue is among many features added in patch 5.

Accessing the Baldur’s Gate 3 epilogue added in patch 5 will depend on where you are in the game. So, to start your epilogue, follow the steps below.

Before finishing Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’re yet to finish Baldur’s Gate 3, then you’re in luck as there’s nothing you need to do. Just simply make sure your game is updated and follow the story, the epilogue should appear naturally at the end of the game.

If you’ve already completed Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’ve already finished Baldur’s Gate 3, then you have a choice to make. If you want to experience the epilogue with a new character, then just make a new game and complete it. If you want to either experience the epilogue with your completed save or just skip straight to it then follow these steps:

Find your chosen completed game. Head into the previous saves. Load up the save just before the final fight. Complete the fight and enjoy the epilogue.

Some have reported that loading a save just after the fight has the same effect, but that doesn’t seem to have worked for everyone, so it’s often safer to load before the battle. It might take a little longer, but it will stamp out any enjoyment.

There you have it, that’s how to access the epilogue in Baldur’s Gate 3. While enjoying the “final goodbye” from Larian, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content for your next playthrough:

