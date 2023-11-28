Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 early notes: Thefts and violence bug, Astarion romance fix, more

While the full Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 notes haven’t been released by Larian yet, devs have revealed some info on what to expect. Here are some early patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been getting steady improvements since its launch with multiple major updates and hotfixes. Larian Studios’ has done a remarkable job at communicating with the game’s fans and it’s earned them a nod for Best Community Support at The Game Awards 2023.

More recently they’ve addressed concerns over some performance issues from Patch 4 that players were claiming had “broken” the game’s third act. More importantly, Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 5 will also rectify an important romance bug that has been grating on fans.

Larian hasn’t published a full copy of the changes in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 as of yet but some communications via its X account and an update on its forum give some details. Here’s everything we know about Patch 5.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 early notes

As relayed via Larian Studios’ X account, a fix to the romance bugs that resulted in an oddly short kissing scene for Astarion will be included in Patch 5. Meanwhile, over on the Larian Studios forum, a Community Manager outlined a major fix to performance.

Following the implementation of Patch 4, a fix to another bug caused the game to continuously keep track of every devious act committed by players. The Community Manager went into greater detail and confirmed an incoming fix in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5:

“In Patch 4 we introduced a fix that would prevent the Scrying Eyes in Moonrise Towers from immediately calling the guards on you when stealing. Even if you were sneaking, or invisible for example.” This fix had the unintended consequence of causing unnoticed thefts & acts of vandalism to remain stuck forever within the ‘did anyone see me’ pipeline, rather than timing out and moving on, as intended. Essentially, your ‘DM’ – in a real-world sense – constantly thinks about the acts of theft & violence the player keeps doing, without ever moving on or verbalizing them. Mulling on it ad infinitum. These unnoticed and eternally-active acts of theft & violence eventually bogged down the game. The more a player commits those acts, the more the game is trying to keep that all up to date and in memory. And so the more slowdowns start happening. Essentially, the ‘DM’ eventually becomes unable to operate. By Act 3 this caused slow-down issues. Which after some sleuthing we’re extremely happy to say we’ve solved in Patch 5, which is in testing and scheduled to release this week.” Community Manager Salo, Larian Forum

Larian Studios Bring back horny Lae’zel or we riot!

That’s everything we know so far on Baldur’s Gate 3’s next big patch. An official date has not been set for Patch 5 but Larian has stated they aim to have it out “this week”.

Expect a full list of patch notes from Dexerto as soon as more information becomes available.