Baldur’s Gate 3 devs say the new epilogue is the game’s “final goodbye”

Baldur’s Gate 3 just got a massive update with Patch 5 and devs have called the new epilogue the game’s “final goodbye”.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest update is Patch 5. It comes in at a whopping 30GB and includes a heap of new changes to the game like easier access to Minthara.

Players are already over the moon that fan-favorite character Bing Bong the Imp has been added to the game. Bing Bong was birthed during a live-streamed D&D session featuring the cast of Baldur’s Gate 3.

The major highlight of the patch is of course a brand-new Baldur’s Gate 3 epilogue that takes place six months after the events of the game. According to an update from Larian Studios, this party hosted by Whithers features thousands of new lines of dialogue.

“For the writers of Larian, this ‘final goodbye’ has been some of the most complex writing in the game so far, as it takes advantage of Baldur’s Gate 3’s reactivity across the entire adventure,” Larian said on its blog.

“A gigantic tree of permutations defines the content, with new writing (3,589 lines, to be exact), cinematics, and even characters joining the get-together at camp, organized by Withers.”

“Players will now find themselves in camp, six months after the events of Baldur’s Gate 3’s story, where they’ll meet new friends and old, taking all the time they need to say their final goodbyes to the party,” Larian explained.

This new epilogue will change depending on what actions players have taken on their quest and have different attendees based on what content was completed. Maybe it can finally give Karlach the happier ending fans have been hoping for.

Larian Studios Hashtag JusticeForKarlach. Am I right?

“This playable new epilogue gameplay, accessible to all players loading the game prior to the final fight, takes place before the credits,” Larian clarified in their announcement. This means players who have finished the story can access it if they have a save from that period.

If you’re trying to get to this new Baldur’s Gate 3 epilogue as fast as possible, we have heaps of guides for the game to help you out.

