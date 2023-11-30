Baldur’s Gate 3 players celebrate fan-favorite Bing Bong becoming canon in Patch 5

An observant Baldur’s Gate 3 player spotted a reference to Bing Bong from the D&D stream featuring members of the game’s cast, and fans are thrilled the imp is finally canon.

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s latest update is its biggest yet in terms of new content for players to enjoy. While previous patches have refined the story and gameplay, Patch 5 adds new epilogues, Minthara changes, and more.

It also makes some fan-requested changes like allowing players to access and manage the inventories of companions who aren’t in the party and – perhaps most importantly – finally makes a fan-favorite character from the cast’s Dungeons & Dragons stream canon.

Bing Bong from the voice actor D&D session is finally canon in Patch 5

Back in September, several of Baldur’s Gate 3’s voice actors took part in a Dungeons & Dragons stream aired on High Rollers’ Twitch and YouTube channels in which they played their characters from the video game.

During it, High Rollers’ Mark Hulmes led the party through an adventure during which the party met an adorable imp in a bowtie named Bing Bong. The little guy proved divisive, with Shadowheart (Jennifer English) loving him and Lae’zel (Devora Wilde) hating him. Ultimately, Bing Bong died when Lae’zel set him on fire to use as a weapon.

Since the stream, fans have been begging Larian to make Bing Bong canon. Some even went so far as to mod him into the game as a summon.

Now, it’s become clear that Larian heard those calls, as a new line of dialogue spotted by Reddit user wew_lad- confirms the party met Bing Bong at some point during their journey.

Shadowheart now has a line in which she mentions “that stray imp that joined us – Bing Bong, wasn’t it?”

It’s not clear when or under what circumstances this line of dialogue takes place, or if any other companions reference the stream or Bing Bong. It is fitting that, at the very least, Shadowheart talks about him considering how much English loved him.

Mark Hulmes, Bing Bong’s creator, has also seemingly addressed the addition in a vague tweet.

Fans are similarly thrilled by the game now acknowledging Bing Bong, with many thanking Larian and calling them “god tier” for listening to the Baldur’s Gate 3 community.

“You just can’t help but love Larian and how much attention they’re paying to the community,” said one fan.

“This is Citadel DLC levels of fan service and I’m not even mad, well played Larian,” said another commenter, referencing Mass Effect 3’s beloved final DLC pack.

Although the poor imp met an unfortunate fate in the livestream, it seems pretty safe to say that, following Patch 5, there has finally been justice for Bing Bong.

