How many people play Baldur’s Gate 3? Player count in 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 has quickly become one of the most popular games on Steam, but how many people actually play it? Well, our Baldur’s Gate 3 player count tracker has everything you need to know.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received a lot of attention from gamers around the world, particularly fans of D&D and meaty RPGs. The world of the Forgotten Realms is absolutely brimming with perilous quests, unique characters, and some absolutely bonkers builds.

The sheer amount of player freedom and abundance of quests makes Baldur’s Gate 3 one of the most expansive RPG worlds we’ve seen. So, it’s not at all surprising that so many players have been delving into the game.

So, if you’re curious to know how many people play Baldur’s Gate 3 or just wish to see how the figures stack up in 2023, then our player count hub has you covered.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player count tracker

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate is incredibly popular on Steam.

According to SteamDB, Baldur’s Gate 3 player count currently sits at 540,894 players on the PC version of the game. While Baldur’s Gate 3 hasn’t broken the million players mark yet, it did smash its previous record of 814,666 on August 13, by securing a whopping 875,343 players.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, these figures will likely rise once the PS5 version of the game is released on September 6. Cross-platform between both systems will also mean there are plenty of people to play with, so you won’t have trouble finding a party to team up with.

Of course, like all games, Baldur’s Gate 3’s player count will fluctuate as time goes on, but for now, the game sits proudly in third place below the likes of Dota 2 and CS:GO.

Make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 player count stats. In the meantime, head over to our Baldur’s Gate 3 page for all the latest news and guides.

