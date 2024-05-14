Baldur’s Gate 3 mod creates the worst romance imaginable and players love it

Karlach has found the most unlikely romantic partner imaginable, thanks to a Baldur’s Gate 3 mod gone wrong.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a ton of romance options that fulfill a wide range of desires, from the standard (romancing a handsome vampire) to the strange (the infamous bear scene with Halsin.) You could also eschew romance altogether and concentrate on saving the world… but many prefer the bear.

Despite all of the options, some fans want to romance pretty much every NPC in the game. Even the monstrous half-man/half-spider has fans begging to become a drider bride, despite his many eyes and hairy legs.

Some strange couplings happen by accident, as was the case when a user posted an in-game kiss on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, which happened as the result of a mod and a misclick. This is the mod that normally allows more hugging, but the OP accidentally selected the wrong (or right) target.

That’s right, Karlach is about to kiss Withers, the ancient undead spellcaster who is likely a god in disguise. You can’t romance Withers in the main game, but that hasn’t stopped fans from supporting this coupling in the Reddit thread.

“Bone daddy is not a mistake,” one user wrote, while another said, “Withers stole my girl. That’s it, I’m siding with Bhaal.”

(As pointed out several times in the thread – the fact that Karlach emits hellfire from her body means that she’s probably not the best person to kiss Withers and his ancient corpse body. Then again, if he’s a god then he’s likely immune to a little hellfire.)

Even Withers, the solemn undead sage, has his admirers. While he can’t be romanced in the base version of Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s still possible to show him love with the help of mods, even if it’s only by accident.